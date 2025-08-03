Rebecki CTE speedrun

jeff7b9
Steel Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Jan 20, 2013
- Messages
- 30,347
- Reaction score
- 55,659
Anyone else think this man will need to have a full time employee to help him find his shoes by the age of 40?
Hey that 50k bonus is sweet though.
Put that shit in the "guy who feeds me oatmeal in a few years" fund.
At what point does anyone intervene?
Every fight of his I have seen was the same shit
Zero defense. Beaten to a pulp, swinging for the fences.
This is not gonna end well.
Hey that 50k bonus is sweet though.
Put that shit in the "guy who feeds me oatmeal in a few years" fund.
At what point does anyone intervene?
Every fight of his I have seen was the same shit
Zero defense. Beaten to a pulp, swinging for the fences.
This is not gonna end well.