Rebecki CTE speedrun

Anyone else think this man will need to have a full time employee to help him find his shoes by the age of 40?

Hey that 50k bonus is sweet though.

Put that shit in the "guy who feeds me oatmeal in a few years" fund.

At what point does anyone intervene?
Every fight of his I have seen was the same shit
Zero defense. Beaten to a pulp, swinging for the fences.

This is not gonna end well.
 
Yeah he's great to watch but isn't long for this I think.
 
He always gasses out after the first round and becomes a sloppy punching bag

Carries way too much muscle ….too much lifting and not enough cardio ….
 
I think guys like him and Garbrandt get hit and are returning fire before it even registers that they're bailing on the game plan
 
Anyone else think this man will need to have a full time employee to help him find his shoes by the age of 40?

Hey that 50k bonus is sweet though.


That 50k bonus and future UFC earnings won't be enough for a full-time employee.

UFC on ESPN 56 last year:

Diego Ferreira: $11,000

def. Mateusz Rebecki: $4,500

Career Disclosed Earnings:$100,000 USD
 
I think guys like him and Garbrandt get hit and are returning fire before it even registers that they're bailing on the game plan
"Game plan"

What's the game plan?

"Go smash that guy"

Plan B " THAT guy, over there. Go fucking smash him."
 
