Reasons why DDP a Hard pill to swallow for some

-Being chaotically smart & dirty in the octagon

-beating 3 fans favourite's in a row not just fans favourites but also great fighters

Whittiker: for me one of most complete fighter in the history and will make Khmazat look bad in October, I still think he has one of the best 3 winng streak when he beat Jacre & Romero losing only to Adesanya so when faced DDP you can tell he felt something different the way DDP tossed him in the first round then tko him on seconed round.



Strickland: the gas tank king he will walk you back until he breaks you mentally & the narrative before that fight that if goes to distance it's a gurnntee(I hate spilling) win for Strickland then boom DDP made it ugly not as usual and mange to win the descion despite "having a bad gas tank"



Adesanya: the second best middleweight in the history or even the goat if you count the steroid use. The Adesanya that fought today is one of his best version in his UFC career he was clean and sharp but was overwhelmed by the pressure but I already see the argument that DDP based out un the fight which is normal if you get 26 hard and precise body shots yet he was winng 2-1 before the submission..



DDP still getting better each fight so who knows how long his reign will last