Reasons why DDP a Hard pill to swallow for some

-Being chaotically smart & dirty in the octagon
-beating 3 fans favourite's in a row not just fans favourites but also great fighters
Whittiker: for me one of most complete fighter in the history and will make Khmazat look bad in October, I still think he has one of the best 3 winng streak when he beat Jacre & Romero losing only to Adesanya so when faced DDP you can tell he felt something different the way DDP tossed him in the first round then tko him on seconed round.

Strickland: the gas tank king he will walk you back until he breaks you mentally & the narrative before that fight that if goes to distance it's a gurnntee(I hate spilling) win for Strickland then boom DDP made it ugly not as usual and mange to win the descion despite "having a bad gas tank"

Adesanya: the second best middleweight in the history or even the goat if you count the steroid use. The Adesanya that fought today is one of his best version in his UFC career he was clean and sharp but was overwhelmed by the pressure but I already see the argument that DDP based out un the fight which is normal if you get 26 hard and precise body shots yet he was winng 2-1 before the submission..

DDP still getting better each fight so who knows how long his reign will last
 
People say "ugly" because they don't understand the concept of a swarmer aka pressure fighter.

It is not meant to be pretty, it is meant to be overwhelming, it is meant to create CHAOS, which is advantageous for Dricus because he thrives in that chaos.

Chaos favors ugly and frenetic.

Pretty striking requires space, reads, timing, patterns... you can not do that effectively if you are constantly running backwards fending off a bull in a China shop who never stops and never let's you breathe.

You would think after beating 3 of the best MWs of the last decade back to back, people might CONSIDER the possibility that there is a reason this dude is winning with this strategy and stlyle.
 
jeff7b9 said:
People say "ugly" because they don't understand the concept of a swarmer aka pressure fighter.

It is not meant to be pretty, it is meant to be overwhelming, it is meant to create CHAOS, which is advantageous for Dricus because he thrives in that chaos.

Chaos favors ugly and frenetic.

Pretty striking requires space, reads, timing, patterns... you can not do that effectively if you are constantly running backwards fending off a bull in a China shop who never stops and never let's you breathe.

You would think after beating 3 of the best MWs of the last decade back to back, people might CONSIDER the possibility that there is a reason this dude is winning with this strategy and stlyle.
I agree with your assessment of his skillset and fight style but you say people call it ugly because they don't understand it and then you admit right after that it is inherently ugly.
 
The Siege said:
I agree with your assessment of his skillset and fight style but you say people call it ugly because they don't understand it and then you admit right after that it is inherently ugly.
I call it Ugly and it's is a good treat in fighting
 
jeff7b9 said:
People say "ugly" because they don't understand the concept of a swarmer aka pressure fighter.

It is not meant to be pretty, it is meant to be overwhelming, it is meant to create CHAOS, which is advantageous for Dricus because he thrives in that chaos.

Chaos favors ugly and frenetic.

Pretty striking requires space, reads, timing, patterns... you can not do that effectively if you are constantly running backwards fending off a bull in a China shop who never stops and never let's you breathe.

You would think after beating 3 of the best MWs of the last decade back to back, people might CONSIDER the possibility that there is a reason this dude is winning with this strategy and stlyle.
In his recent fights, he hasn't really fought that ugly, chaotic style until after already managing to get his opponents a bit tired from some grappling. Khabib did that -- grappled people until they were fatigued, then had some ugly striking exchanges with them -- and people thought khabib was a goat. DDP does it and the world can't stop talking about how sloppy and unskilled he is.
 
jeff7b9 said:
People say "ugly" because they don't understand the concept of a swarmer aka pressure fighter.

It is not meant to be pretty, it is meant to be overwhelming, it is meant to create CHAOS, which is advantageous for Dricus because he thrives in that chaos.

Chaos favors ugly and frenetic.

Pretty striking requires space, reads, timing, patterns... you can not do that effectively if you are constantly running backwards fending off a bull in a China shop who never stops and never let's you breathe.

You would think after beating 3 of the best MWs of the last decade back to back, people might CONSIDER the possibility that there is a reason this dude is winning with this strategy and stlyle.
It's not that different from Strickland except Strickland attacks with his jab while moving forward.

But otherwise they both protect their head, trust their cardio, and push the pace. DDP wants to land power shots + volume, Strickland wants high volume.
 
fortheo said:
In his recent fights, he hasn't really fought that ugly, chaotic style until after already managing to get his opponents a bit tired from some grappling. Khabib did that -- grappled people until they were fatigued, then struck a bit with them -- and people thought khabib was a goat. DDP does it and the world can't stop talking about how sloppy and unskilled he is.
Either you weren't around during Khabib's time or you are forgetting things. Khabib's striking was called ugly and criticized every fight out. Hell, famously Joe Rogan commented that guys like Conor and Tony were licking their lips at home after Khabib 50-45ed Al Iaquinta in which he spent a lot of time on the feet.

However, DDPs style does remind me a bit of Khabib's pressure, big difference is that Khabib employed his unorthodox striking as a means to get in on the TD while it seems like DDP is content to keep striking if things are going well, that's why it's a more notable feature of DDPs style than of Khabib's who spent most of his time on the mat.
 
The Siege said:
Either you weren't around during Khabib's time or you are forgetting things. Khabib's striking was called ugly and criticized every fight out. Hell, famously Joe Rogan commented that guys like Conor and Tony were licking their lips at home after Khabib 50-45ed Al Iaquinta in which he spent a lot of time on the feet.

However, DDPs style does remind me a bit of Khabib's pressure, big difference is that Khabib employed his unorthodox striking as a means to get in on the TD while it seems like DDP is content to keep striking if things are going well, that's why it's a more notable feature of DDPs style than of Khabib's who spent most of his time on the mat.
It was a very general comparison. Khabib's striking was criticized for sure, but he was also hailed as uncrowned champ before even winning the belt, and one of the greatest ever after winning it.... where As DDP was a laughing stock all the way up until beating whittaker, and even still slept on after that. Your point about Dricus being more willing to stand, and thus show off the "sloppy" style more often than khabib was is a good one for sure. I still believe there's a comparison to be made between both fighters, and especially between how fans perceived them

I just don't understand what fans want sometimes. DDP has like 22 finishes out of 24 wins, but it looks sloppy so people bitch.
 
Simple Southerner said:
Because he's a white African /thread
Literally that's all. Dude's well spoken, articulate, good looking, 23-2, 90%+ finishing rate... he'd typically be the ALL STAR but since he's white and from Africa it drives the bot minded reddit and twitter bros off the wall. The internet tells them they must hate so the fall in line.
 
fortheo said:
It was a very general comparison. Khabib's striking was criticized for sure, but he was also hailed as uncrowned champ before even winning the belt, and one of the greatest ever after winning it.... where As DDP was a laughing stock all the way up until beating whittaker, and even still slept on after that.

I just don't understand what fans want sometimes. DDP has like 22 finishes out of 24 wins lol, but it looks sloppy so people bitch.
The guy is definitely elite and I favor him over all the viable contenders at MW right now, but you have to remember that fans aren't always the best judges of talent.

Khabib's wins were pretty dominant leading up to his injury that kept him out for two years. He had beaten RDA who then went on to become Champ, so a lot were rightly high on him when he came back.

I'll admit that after seeing the Derek Brunson fight in which DDP looked like he was just dying and blindly swinging haymakers, I thought he had no chance. Then he comes back and steamrolls Whittaker.
 
The Siege said:
The guy is definitely elite and I favor him over all the viable contenders at MW right now, but you have to remember that fans aren't always the best judges of talent.

Khabib's wins were pretty dominant leading up to his injury that kept him out for two years. He had beaten RDA who then went on to become Champ, so a lot were rightly high on him when he came back.

I'll admit that after seeing the Derek Brunson fight in which DDP looked like he was just dying and blindly swinging haymakers, I thought he had no chance. Then he comes back and steamrolls Whittaker.
Their selective inability to judge talent, or just ignore it in some, is what my main point was all about in the first place. Maybe I didn't chose the best comparison, but I think we're pretty much in agreement here.
 
STAY GOLD said:
Hard bill to swallow?

Some of y’all really be putting in the weirdest thread titles lol.
Fucking foreigners.
foreigners-waiting.gif
 
Wormwood said:
Once had a boss tell us on a Friday afternoon after a particularly busy work week, “Have a good weekend and find time to decompose.”

I just corrected a paper with someone describing "maylay" combat. It's like, use your fucking spell check, man.

One I see on social media a lot is "balling like a baby", like some baby is rolling around in fur coats and putting cigarettes out on hoes.
 
