Reason why Tom quickly mentioned Cyril Gane

I think because DDP was the champion. Dunno why but he has a thing against Dricus. He's friends with Izzy, they're close as they'd train a lot together. When DDP beat up Izzy, he had said "I'll go to MW and take the belt from Dricus". That was after Pereira said he'd drop again to MW though. I think Ankalaev tweeting "yes, go MW, LHW is getting too tough for the likes of you" touched him... By then, he started to be pissed with Ankalaev and decided to stay. He even tweeted to Ank "I don't care who I've got to fight, I want your head"... He had mentioned about deciding to stay at LHW in an emotional interview even, speaking about fake people who knew nothing about his sacrifice. Likely Ankalaev as one of them who always mocked him as a fake ninja, and "terrible fighter"... He's dead serious on having a go at Ankalaev too.Pereira would have gone to MW, I think Ankalaev tweeting repeatedly "you're so weak, Alex. You just take on fighters who you know you can beat. You're scared to fight me. Why do you want to fight Dricus? You're a coward"... I think Big Ank gaslighted Alex into staying at 205 too instead of going through divisions. Ankalaev even now when Alex could go to HW, like Dana said he wanted the rematch but he noted that Alex Pereira was free to fill on HW too... Even tho Ankalaev has the belt, Ankalaev is still saying "Alex is ducking a rematch, he wants to go to HW and fight fights he can win. He knows I'm the one he can't defeat"... Lol Big Ank is a smart fella, he doesn't even value the belt, he likely knows the division is poor without Alex Pereira and wants to fight him again even tho he has already the belt. When Alex posted his 244 lbs frame, Ankalaev also posted right after him weighing ~240 lbs saying he can go to HW too, saying he wouldn't leave Alex alone lmao