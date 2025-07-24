Reason why Tom quickly mentioned Cyril Gane

Luffy
He saw Jiri buffing up to take on Aspinall. Jiri is a massive JJ fan fan btw, so like he destroyed Reyes who lied about beating up JJ, he was getting ready to do the job for Jones again with the UFC lying about Jones ducking. Jiri at LHW is a nightmare, buffed Jiri then... Wow, that's a huuuge problem... Tom saw that, pictured Reyes post Jiri fight and quickly called Gane back again...
Buff Prochazka may want his trilogy vs Poatan at HW so Pereira doesn't fight JJ...