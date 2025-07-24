  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Reason why Tom quickly mentioned Cyril Gane

He saw Jiri buffing up to take on Aspinall. Jiri is a massive JJ fan fan btw, so like he destroyed Reyes who lied about beating up JJ, he was getting ready to do the job for Jones again with the UFC lying about Jones ducking. Jiri at LHW is a nightmare, buffed Jiri then... Wow, that's a huuuge problem... Tom saw that, pictured Reyes post Jiri fight and quickly called Gane back again...

Buff Prochazka may want his trilogy vs Poatan at HW so Pereira doesn't fight JJ...
 
I thought Jiri was more likely to drop down to MW ?
 
I think because DDP was the champion. Dunno why but he has a thing against Dricus. He's friends with Izzy, they're close as they'd train a lot together. When DDP beat up Izzy, he had said "I'll go to MW and take the belt from Dricus". That was after Pereira said he'd drop again to MW though. I think Ankalaev tweeting "yes, go MW, LHW is getting too tough for the likes of you" touched him... By then, he started to be pissed with Ankalaev and decided to stay. He even tweeted to Ank "I don't care who I've got to fight, I want your head"... He had mentioned about deciding to stay at LHW in an emotional interview even, speaking about fake people who knew nothing about his sacrifice. Likely Ankalaev as one of them who always mocked him as a fake ninja, and "terrible fighter"... He's dead serious on having a go at Ankalaev too.

Pereira would have gone to MW, I think Ankalaev tweeting repeatedly "you're so weak, Alex. You just take on fighters who you know you can beat. You're scared to fight me. Why do you want to fight Dricus? You're a coward"... I think Big Ank gaslighted Alex into staying at 205 too instead of going through divisions. Ankalaev even now when Alex could go to HW, like Dana said he wanted the rematch but he noted that Alex Pereira was free to fill on HW too... Even tho Ankalaev has the belt, Ankalaev is still saying "Alex is ducking a rematch, he wants to go to HW and fight fights he can win. He knows I'm the one he can't defeat"... Lol Big Ank is a smart fella, he doesn't even value the belt, he likely knows the division is poor without Alex Pereira and wants to fight him again even tho he has already the belt. When Alex posted his 244 lbs frame, Ankalaev also posted right after him weighing ~240 lbs saying he can go to HW too, saying he wouldn't leave Alex alone lmao 🤣
 
TS introduce me to your dealer his shit is clearly better than my guy's.
 


Jiri gives his answer on JJ vs Aspinall
 
is Jiri really moving to HW or is this your exceptional imagination at play? :)
 
It would last about a minute and Prochazka would wake up on his way to the hospital
 
Nah, Jiri is no slobby HW. Derrick Lewis when asked if Pereira would do well in HW, he said "of course he would. Most of HWs are fat guys who barely fight. Anyone would do well in HW". I'm not even joking lmao
 
I'm joking ofc as he's fighting Khalil Rountree next. But he said he plans to try HW in the future, but that for now he sees the best fighters and the most challenge on LHW.
 
Yeah and there is a big difference between Derrick Lewis and Tom Aspinall.

JIri would do well against most of the division. He would get annihilated by Tom Aspinall.
 
He'd make Tom look like Hill post Jiri fight. Don't fool yourself
 
