Opinion Reason for Elon Musks shift towards towards right wing politics

Anyone else think it was just some clever plot by Elon to get some of the heat off him by a lot of the right wing types who despise green energy and the conspiratorial types who think the government is gonna use electric vehicles as a way to control people's lives? I remember years ago you'd hear a lot about truckers vandalizing Tesla's, parking in ev spots so people can't charge their vehicles, stuff like that. But you don't really hear about it as much anymore
 
Or he realized the left is retarded
 
Elons real answer..


In5oRs.gif
 
I don't think it's any big mystery why a super rich guy would want pro-ownership/anti-labor, pro-rich policies. Online political obsessives like to imagine the stuff people argue about on social media matters, but it's ultimately really about distribution.
 
Its a long term business decision. As an example, think how the right would react to a left leaning billionaire inserting computer chips into peoples brains.
 
no
this was the catalyst for middle of the road liberals.
a lib from 20yrs ago is a moderate Republican now

They played the Blacks

 
lefties were gargling his nuts until he bought twitter and let everyone have a chance at talking.
 
Ha. I thought there was a story. I think Elon has conviction but he shifts because of the fringe imo.
 
LOL, no. Elon Musk did not switch sides to get random conspiracy theorists off his ass. He recognized just how crazy the left has gone. That's it. It's the same deal with a lot of former Liberals, who can see through the authoritarian mantra of the current left.

"Theft is reparations"
"Men can be women...and little boys can be little girls too"
"Words are violence"
"Defund the police"

I mean, who wouldn't want to get with that program?
 
He does regional pivoting on topics to gain favorable perception. Why he ran to Israel and Germany for an apology tour after some bad tweets. An when in China he's fully supporting the CCP.
 
<lmao><lmao><lmao><lmao><lmao><lmao><lmao><lmao><lmao><lmao><lmao><lmao><lmao><lmao><lmao><lmao><lmao><lmao><lmao><lmao><lmao><lmao><lmao><lmao><lmao><lmao><lmao><lmao><lmao><lmao><lmao><lmao><lmao><lmao><lmao><lmao><lmao><lmao><lmao><lmao><lmao><lmao><lmao><lmao><lmao><lmao><lmao><lmao><lmao><lmao>

Musk's "Free Speech" bullshit is just a convenient charade that ends as soon as he doesn't like what's being said.

news.yahoo.com

Elon Musk, King of Censorship: 10 Times the 'Free Speech Absolutist' Silenced Twitter Users

Elon Musk talks a big game about freedom of expression. The billionaire refers to himself as a “free speech absolutist,” and spent the last year making bold promises about undoing Twitter’s perceived history of suppressing distasteful ideas. But the old saying goes, you should judge a man by his...
news.yahoo.com news.yahoo.com
 
