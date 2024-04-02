Anyone else think it was just some clever plot by Elon to get some of the heat off him by a lot of the right wing types who despise green energy and the conspiratorial types who think the government is gonna use electric vehicles as a way to control people's lives? I remember years ago you'd hear a lot about truckers vandalizing Tesla's, parking in ev spots so people can't charge their vehicles, stuff like that. But you don't really hear about it as much anymore