Anyone had this injury?



Lemme rephrase that —



You ever have a chest day where you can’t even get a chest pump because one of your rear delts just gasses out?



Imagine that but it creeps into everything



I now have to do my compound back or pull lift.. take an hour break before I can hit arms



Anyways.. I’m taking the week off. At least through Thursday.



1 — what’s a good way to test if I’m ready to bench?



I currently can’t do my mobility work pain free.. so you start there



2 how much would you limit volume based on this injury?



I was doing 9 sets bench/oberhead.. 3 sets shoulder raise.. 9 sets Tri press



I don’t wanna lose the Tricep volume. But I think the shoulder raise can be done separately on off days.



I think 5 strong bench sets.. legs and then 9 sets Tricep is enough for a push day day. That’s what I can perform without hurting myself