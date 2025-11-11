Pain/Rehab Rear delt/scapular getting increasingly fatigued..

Anyone had this injury?

Lemme rephrase that —

You ever have a chest day where you can’t even get a chest pump because one of your rear delts just gasses out?

Imagine that but it creeps into everything

I now have to do my compound back or pull lift.. take an hour break before I can hit arms

Anyways.. I’m taking the week off. At least through Thursday.

1 — what’s a good way to test if I’m ready to bench?

I currently can’t do my mobility work pain free.. so you start there

2 how much would you limit volume based on this injury?

I was doing 9 sets bench/oberhead.. 3 sets shoulder raise.. 9 sets Tri press

I don’t wanna lose the Tricep volume. But I think the shoulder raise can be done separately on off days.

I think 5 strong bench sets.. legs and then 9 sets Tricep is enough for a push day day. That’s what I can perform without hurting myself
 
maybe take a break from benc and try to strengthen the rear delt specifically? idk tho
 
godhatesacoward said:
maybe take a break from benc and try to strengthen the rear delt specifically? idk tho
I do good mobility work. Which I had started facelifts years ago.

This isn’t bench specific. Anything that requires stabilization will start to fatigue the muscle with enough sets

Anyways.. my left side is weak.. I think at this point it’s less about the rear delt and more all the other muscles being weak on that side.

I think just taking a bit of extra rest, feeding my left triceps extra reps.. and monitoring that rear delt for now

When I start my cut.. I’m going to let my left side dictate volume and expect to lose some muscle on my right side.. then we should be all good.
 
Increase your rehab like stretching, massage and foam rolling.

Reduce your volume. You can also try doing multiple workouts or long rest periods.

It's also possible you're missing some nutrients like electrolytes so I'd maybe try to add those into your water and see if it reduces the cramping.
 
DEVILsSON said:
Increase your rehab like stretching, massage and foam rolling.

Reduce your volume. You can also try doing multiple workouts or long rest periods.

It's also possible you're missing some nutrients like electrolytes so I'd maybe try to add those into your water and see if it reduces the cramping.
I’m gonna get wrist wraps too.

What I might end up doing is getting some elbow sleeves and doing one day raw bench, one day with elbow sleeves

If I plateau both days this week.. I’m gonna assume my shoulder can’t handle 2 days a week of raw bench.
 
