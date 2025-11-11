BroScienceTalkatWork
Lemme rephrase that —
You ever have a chest day where you can’t even get a chest pump because one of your rear delts just gasses out?
Imagine that but it creeps into everything
I now have to do my compound back or pull lift.. take an hour break before I can hit arms
Anyways.. I’m taking the week off. At least through Thursday.
1 — what’s a good way to test if I’m ready to bench?
I currently can’t do my mobility work pain free.. so you start there
2 how much would you limit volume based on this injury?
I was doing 9 sets bench/oberhead.. 3 sets shoulder raise.. 9 sets Tri press
I don’t wanna lose the Tricep volume. But I think the shoulder raise can be done separately on off days.
I think 5 strong bench sets.. legs and then 9 sets Tricep is enough for a push day day. That’s what I can perform without hurting myself
