Realistically, what is left for UFC 300?

Levi_
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Apr 4, 2006
- Messages
- 10,980
- Reaction score
- 1,653
The vast majority of relevant fighters (DDP, Izzy, Alex, Conor, Jones, etc.) are fighting or are out for one reason or another. What is left? I know Aspinall and Volk said they would fight. Not sure who you match them up with though.
Are we getting Belal vs Leon? Is there any other real option?
One suggestion would be that they are waiting to see what happens with the Volk fight at 298 before they go with Leon/Belal in hopes they can put Volk in a headliner title match.
But the information is so fluid, I can't keep track of it.
What say you?
Are we getting Belal vs Leon? Is there any other real option?
One suggestion would be that they are waiting to see what happens with the Volk fight at 298 before they go with Leon/Belal in hopes they can put Volk in a headliner title match.
But the information is so fluid, I can't keep track of it.
What say you?