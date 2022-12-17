Realistic knife defence against 100% resistance. Combat sports based.

KnifeDefenceIsrael
***I came to the conclusion that the techniques require serious changes in the techniques themselves/ completely different mindset. Will be updated. Just maybe take it as separate ideas on which you can improve upon.
Hey. I'm from Israel and we have been suffering from a lot of knife terror attacks lately.
I thought about the subject deeply and watched and tried almost every video with more than 1000 views and in almost all of the languages. then I combined my former knowledge (Former Israeli national judo) and my hobby (Watching combat sports) to produce this video. it contains examples from real fights and combat sports for the majority of the techniques, and a demonstration against 100% resistance.
The video was approved by the official page of the Russian combat sambo federation (They uploaded it to their page separately as well).
Standing Kimura 40 minutes mostly MMA HIGHLIGHT (To see the possible Set ups/ counters/ counters to the counters options in real life) thread:
https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/...cks-40-minutes-mostly-mma-highlights.4285279/
There are few "holes" in the video. They will be addressed at the "Part 2- Useful Ideas from around the internet" video (I put in the comments of the video and in the description of the video stuff which I find useful. I'll just cut the useful parts for the "Part 2" video, plus add some things of my own).
******An important point is dealing with the possibility of a second weapon draw with the opponent's free arm.
***1:35 How to reduce the opponent's chance to draw another weapon with his free arm during an Arm Bar.
*** arm trap techniques during Kimura to prevent another weapon draw: 1) 2:10
2) 3:05
