Realistic knife defence against 100% resistance. Combat sports based.

People with different sizes in knifefight?



I agree that size matters damn a lot in combat sport. Especially !in wresltling or judo.



While for da tech streetZ and with knifes...



I suggest you to do one kind of thing: gave your opponent rubber piece with marking marker attached.

And allow him to attack you with any methods, including to kick, wrestle, punch etc...



After this session do with some 20× other ppl...

See marks, feel kicks, punches.



In a lot of criminal cases were court trials cos smaller and otherwise inferiour ppl had killed large size opponents and in better shape than these killers were.



Ppl underestimate that sppeed and to outsmart opponent is more valuable aspect than power or size.



Cos they owerestimate physical power some specimen needs to kill or seriously wound someone with knife.



It is lesser power than needed for a power jab vs hobbyist in boxing gym.



Otherwise weren't cases when for example some 159 lbs psycho female had killed a 185 lber male in good shape etc...



Knife and items like hammer, bottle and other stuff to hit ppl etc... ofc aren't handguns.

Still they are huge size difference effect negotiators.



Majority of vicitms death cases in household type kife usage ( when it is some conflict in flat, home, apartment ) where these ppl are in....usually are done by untrained ppl ...



Btw some untrained psychos are using not the best attack methods in order kill with one attempt.



Multiple fast hysteric cuts without knife weaving might be deadly stuff etc.



From one point easier is to defend against trained opponent who had been taught to do maybe 6-9 most effective kife attack methods...



Rather than fast psycho who will attempt to do fast weird stuff.



It is in some kind like with thing when you are teaching defense against attack with baseball bat.



Ofc most effective thing how to use bat is to hit head.



While some attacker might opt to go with fake move for legs, then damage hands and after this maybe will attack head.



There might be two reasons: he maybe want just to damage an opponent to get him to piss off.

Or apply gradual damage tactic.



In the same pro boxing are ppl who does have style to accumulate gradual damage and often are getting an opponent till stoppage with this method despite does have 1 punch KO power....





For combat sport I ofc agree that 5% in size, reach and power matters a lot.



A lot more than on the street.

Cos trainers for this purpose are trainers to study an opponent and use each possible advantage his student does have vs an opponent.



Big stuff is that athletes are fighting with previous notice and it isn't 0,5-1-10 seconds timeframe.





Ofc it will be easier to deal with guy in the pub who will tell : let's go out , we need to talk or throw insults for minute in row.



Terrorists are very dangerous cos they might not do this.



They might pretend to be casual ppl and stab ppl from behind.

Pretend to be causal maybe even prayers... and after yelling one phrase to activate IED.

Or shell some object with RPG or ATGM and before this will not tell anything and do all the best not to rise suspicions.