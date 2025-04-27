Real talk - I wanna believe in Buckley

B

BroScienceTalkatWork

White Belt
@White
Joined
Apr 19, 2025
Messages
115
Reaction score
58
He’s fireworks, funny as hell, KO power… underdog story… undersized…

But man oh man.. he’s lacking quality wins. He really only has Covington… Luque is ok. Rest were old

But you guys know more than me man.. is he dangerous with the power and the reach? Can he do anything on the ground? Lotta lengthy strikers I’d want to see bro with with offensive wrestling if necessary

How’s his IQ? He did some dumb ass shit against Chris Curtis lost the whole fight with maybe the worst timed kick I’ve ever seen..
 
He’s never going to be champ but he’s a fun fighter and will give us some good fights and highlight reel action. Not everybody can be champ and it’s fine.
 
He is elite at 170 I think he has a good chance of getting a title shot. I don’t know if I see him being champ though.
 
Gabe said:
He is elite at 170 I think he has a good chance of getting a title shot. I don’t know if I see him being champ though.
Click to expand...
Yeah I could see either Shavkat or Garry finding that extra gear

Buckley needs offensive grappling to beat Ian who’s weak and vulnerable to ground and pound

I don’t think he beats Shavkat
 
We will know how good he is when they stop throwing shopworns fighters at him:

Post brain bleeding Luque
40 years old Wonderoldman
PTSD Colbi

and now no knees 0-3 Marty Usman who hasn't won a fight in 4 years.

I say give him Garry Machado once he beats Usman.
 
SalvadorAllende said:
We will know how good he is when they stop throwing shopworns fighters at him:

Post brain bleeding Luque
40 years old Wonderoldman
PTSD Colbi

and now no knees 0-3 Marty Usman who hasn't won a fight in 4 years.

I say give him Garry Machado once he beats Usman.
Click to expand...
I think Garrys getting the title shot if Belal wins. He’ll be ranked 3 or 4, and if Shavkat is still injured he’s next in line before Brady
 
He's a fun, athletic guy, but he's tailor-made to get smoked by the sharper strikers of the division. Probably loses to Garry via headkick ko at some point in his career lol
 
BroScienceTalkatWork said:
Possibly.. but I don’t know about KO’d by Garry. he’s used to fighting Middleweights.
Click to expand...

Hey, don't get me wrong, I've really enjoyed his WW run so far. Win or lose, I think we'll have a lot of fun seeing him fight the better guys at the top while he's there. But Garry has great reflexes, timing, and thoughtful game-planning. He doesn't need to hit like Ngannou to call one of Buckley's linear blitzes in with his head down. The hooks, kicks, knees that you don't see are the ones that really put you out.

I see the same thing happening with JDM.
Edwards, maybe Prates also down the line are good matchups to see if Buckley passes that sort of test.
 
Eternalwarriorking said:
Hey, don't get me wrong, I've really enjoyed his WW run so far. Win or lose, I think we'll have a lot of fun seeing him fight the better guys at the top while he's there. But Garry has great reflexes, timing, and thoughtful game-planning. He doesn't need to hit like Ngannou to call one of Buckley's linear blitzes in with his head down. The hooks, kicks, knees that you don't see are the ones that really put you out.

I see the same thing happening with JDM.
Edwards, maybe Prates also down the line are good matchups to see if Buckley passes that sort of test.
Click to expand...
I concur with your assessment

I think Buckley could beat all of them. Out of those Ian is probably the toughest test.

I dont see Buckley beating Belal, Shovecock, or Brady though
 
Eternalwarriorking said:
Hey, don't get me wrong, I've really enjoyed his WW run so far. Win or lose, I think we'll have a lot of fun seeing him fight the better guys at the top while he's there. But Garry has great reflexes, timing, and thoughtful game-planning. He doesn't need to hit like Ngannou to call one of Buckley's linear blitzes in with his head down. The hooks, kicks, knees that you don't see are the ones that really put you out.

I see the same thing happening with JDM.
Edwards, maybe Prates also down the line are good matchups to see if Buckley passes that sort of test.
Click to expand...
We’ll hold on now.. he beats Usman.. and one more name and that’s a title shot

But I do agree. Garry was crazy impressive. That pace is hard to deal with

Plus he’s not one of the heavier guys, he’s young and can add strength as he ages
 
BowserJr said:
I concur with your assessment

I think Buckley could beat all of them. Out of those Ian is probably the toughest test.

I dont see Buckley beating Belal, Shovecock, or Brady though
Click to expand...
You don’t think he matches up with Brady? Significant reach advantage.. strength and take down defense. Brady might be the best guy he could beat
 
BroScienceTalkatWork said:
I think Garrys getting the title shot if Belal wins. He’ll be ranked 3 or 4, and if Shavkat is still injured he’s next in line before Brady
Click to expand...
Pretty sure no matter who wins Shavat is next he will be fine by then . Also don't think Mak cares that much for Belal he would fight him. Then agsin I never understood fighters from same csmps not fighting each other. Your fighters it's what you do - if your taking it personal then maybe don't fight - fighting a person from own camp for title imo would be ultimate badge of honor for team imo .
 
Can knock anyone out, but wouldn't pick him to win against the top of the division right now. Belal, Shavkat, Brady all beat him walking away handily. I could see him clipping JDM or Ian tbh. Think those are his only chances and I would take Ian at least sixty percent.
 
BroScienceTalkatWork said:
You don’t think he matches up with Brady? Significant reach advantage.. strength and take down defense. Brady might be the best guy he could beat
Click to expand...

It depends on Buckley's fight IQ IMO.

Buckley has decent wrestling but it hasn't looked elite like Brady.

I dont think we've seen Buckley's fight IQ much. At MW he was always too small and at WW he's looked great but he hasn't been in a tactical, drawn out fight nor has he fought a high level wrestler.

You may be right though. If you are I think he beats Ian too... hopefully we see those fights
 
BowserJr said:
It depends on Buckley's fight IQ IMO.

Buckley has decent wrestling but it hasn't looked elite like Brady.

I dont think we've seen Buckley's fight IQ much. At MW he was always too small and at WW he's looked great but he hasn't been in a tactical, drawn out fight nor has he fought a high level wrestler.

You may be right though. If you are I think he beats Ian too... hopefully we see those fights
Click to expand...
Facts - that’s really the crux of the thread. If his IQ was a little better, he could’ve been a hair better at MW

Did you see the Chris Curtis fight? Bro he threw a dumb ass kick at like clinch range and got slumped
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,263,352
Messages
57,223,047
Members
175,589
Latest member
Macedonac Bogdan

Share this page

Back
Top