Real talk - I wanna believe in Buckley

He’s fireworks, funny as hell, KO power… underdog story… undersized…
But man oh man.. he’s lacking quality wins. He really only has Covington… Luque is ok. Rest were old
But you guys know more than me man.. is he dangerous with the power and the reach? Can he do anything on the ground? Lotta lengthy strikers I’d want to see bro with with offensive wrestling if necessary
How’s his IQ? He did some dumb ass shit against Chris Curtis lost the whole fight with maybe the worst timed kick I’ve ever seen..
