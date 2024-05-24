Media Real talk...as an Ion Garry band wagon hate chauffeur, its time to put some major HESPECT on the name!

Black Leprechaun

Black Leprechaun

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Apr 2, 2020
Messages
577
Reaction score
3,013
The kid humbly beat Geoff Neal then called out Wonderboy but got offered a more athletic Wondetboy AND accepted it!


1716593446571.png
 
I've done a number of analyses. Ian Garry is over-ranked based on his wins. He's not top 10 material. MVP is top 10 material.

I think Ian Garry gets exposed here. I'm calling it now and I'll wear the shame if I'm wrong.
 
They’ve been incredibly careful in building him up. Page should get him a title shot.
 
Alpha_T83 said:
I've done a number of analyses. Ian Garry is over-ranked based on his wins. He's not top 10 material. MVP is top 10 material.

I think Ian Garry gets exposed here. I'm calling it now and I'll wear the shame if I'm wrong.
Click to expand...

It’s a 50/50 fight that has potential to be a fifteen minute staring contest.
 
Gary’s defense isn’t all that but WB is pretty straight forward. His style hasn’t changed.

Is it 5 rounds or 3?
 
Gabe said:
They’ve been incredibly careful in building him up. Page should get him a title shot.
Click to expand...

Win over Page isn't enough to have him leap above Rakhmonov & JDM in the queue. Whoever wins between Garry & Page should get one more win after that to secure a title shot.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Siver!
Fights to Make After UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan
2
Replies
26
Views
2K
legedema
legedema

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,238,855
Messages
55,590,393
Members
174,835
Latest member
Geezo75

Share this page

Back
Top