I've done a number of analyses. Ian Garry is over-ranked based on his wins. He's not top 10 material. MVP is top 10 material.
I think Ian Garry gets exposed here. I'm calling it now and I'll wear the shame if I'm wrong.
Lol I wonder if it was intentional or an accidentLol @ put respect on his name.
The same name that TS misspelled.
They’ve been incredibly careful in building him up. Page should get him a title shot.