Media Real or fake reaction by Ange Loosa to the eyepoke? Understandable frustration/words from Bryan Battle or no?

Totally agree with Battle here. Should have taken the 5 minutes and come out for round 2.
 
giphy.gif
 
Was getting tooled up all of round 1 by Battle, had nothing for him the full minute in round 2, gets a slight grazing thumb across the side of his eye and says he can't see. His eye looked fine, no redness, no swelling, didn't even looked that bothered by it and stared into the doctors face eyes wide open and claimed he couldn't see.

He wanted out without an L on his record that was for sure coming.
 
BowserJr said:
Battle sounds like a douchebag
How? Was clearly winning the fight and Loosa was looking for a way out. That looked like a way to quit without taking a loss on your record tbh. Fighters tend to think that and never call the other fighter out. Can tell broadcast had similar thoughts, judging by how fast Loosa told the doc he couldn't see and then was surprised fight was called. If Aljamain got stuff for saying he couldn't continue, knowingly expecting to get the fight, it is what it is. Difference here, Yan threw an intentional strike and Bryan had an accidental eye poke.
 
Bro was definitely looking for a way out without taking the L. Why not take the full 5 minutes, he seems fined by the time they grabbed his arm for the official decision.
 
tritestill said:
How? Was clearly winning the fight and Loosa was looking for a way out. That looked like a way to quit without taking a loss on your record tbh. Fighters tend to think that and never call the other fighter out. Can tell broadcast had similar thoughts, judging by how fast Loosa told the doc he couldn't see and then was surprised fight was called. If Aljamain got stuff for saying he couldn't continue, knowingly expecting to get the fight, it is what it is. Difference here, Yan threw an intentional strike and Bryan had an accidental eye voucher.
He clearly got poked in the eye.

The difference with Sterling is that the way he acted was straight out of a parody
 
If he was looking for a way out Battle shouldn't have gave it to him.

They both showed more willingness when it was over
 
Black9 said:
Ange saw he was losing the fight and simply faked an injury.
It wasn’t a faked injury, he was poked. He probably didn’t know some of the key words you can’t say. I understand why Battle is upset but he poked him in the eye. He has to be accountable for that as well.
 
Asako said:
It wasn’t a faked injury, he was poked. He probably didn’t know some of the key words you can’t say. I understand why Battle is upset but he poked him in the eye. He has to be accountable for that as well.
He looked perfectly fine to me when he faced-off with Battle right after the fight.
 
Battle lost his shit, which was a bit ridiculous, considering he did thumb him legit in the eye.

I get being disappointed the guy opted out, but watch your eye gouging dude.
 
It's pretty embarrassing to start fighting after the decisions been made.
 
I tend to think loose was having trouble with his eye. He definitely got poked, and unlike another poster who said his eye looked fine, I definitely saw redness in that eye when the camera zoomed in over the doctor's shoulder. Also, the audio picked up Loose really well right when the ref went to check on loose and he was making some weird sounding grunts of pain and I don't think those were fake. Maybe he could have toughed it out and continued but it is what it is. It's been a while since we saw some good in-the-ring drama
 
BowserJr said:
He clearly got poked in the eye.

The difference with Sterling is that the way he acted was straight out of a parody
Yea, getting poked in the eye was established, why mention that right here? Did I say he wasn't? Was looking for a way out and got called on it, by multiple fighters, including his opponent.
 
Arm Barbarian said:
Battle lost his shit, which was a bit ridiculous, considering he did thumb him legit in the eye.

I get being disappointed the guy opted out, but watch your eye gouging dude.
It's not like he stuck his fingers straight out blocking punches, Loose came in on a takedown and battle defended it the way you're supposed to. Loose also came up and headbutted Battle under the chin too.
 
