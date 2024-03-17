I tend to think loose was having trouble with his eye. He definitely got poked, and unlike another poster who said his eye looked fine, I definitely saw redness in that eye when the camera zoomed in over the doctor's shoulder. Also, the audio picked up Loose really well right when the ref went to check on loose and he was making some weird sounding grunts of pain and I don't think those were fake. Maybe he could have toughed it out and continued but it is what it is. It's been a while since we saw some good in-the-ring drama