BoxerMaurits
The Dutchman
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Aug 27, 2020
- Messages
- 10,340
- Reaction score
- 32,777
Last edited:
How? Was clearly winning the fight and Loosa was looking for a way out. That looked like a way to quit without taking a loss on your record tbh. Fighters tend to think that and never call the other fighter out. Can tell broadcast had similar thoughts, judging by how fast Loosa told the doc he couldn't see and then was surprised fight was called. If Aljamain got stuff for saying he couldn't continue, knowingly expecting to get the fight, it is what it is. Difference here, Yan threw an intentional strike and Bryan had an accidental eye poke.Battle sounds like a douchebag
He clearly got poked in the eye.How? Was clearly winning the fight and Loosa was looking for a way out. That looked like a way to quit without taking a loss on your record tbh. Fighters tend to think that and never call the other fighter out. Can tell broadcast had similar thoughts, judging by how fast Loosa told the doc he couldn't see and then was surprised fight was called. If Aljamain got stuff for saying he couldn't continue, knowingly expecting to get the fight, it is what it is. Difference here, Yan threw an intentional strike and Bryan had an accidental eye voucher.
It wasn’t a faked injury, he was poked. He probably didn’t know some of the key words you can’t say. I understand why Battle is upset but he poked him in the eye. He has to be accountable for that as well.Ange saw he was losing the fight and simply faked an injury.
He looked perfectly fine to me when he faced-off with Battle right after the fight.It wasn’t a faked injury, he was poked. He probably didn’t know some of the key words you can’t say. I understand why Battle is upset but he poked him in the eye. He has to be accountable for that as well.
Yea, getting poked in the eye was established, why mention that right here? Did I say he wasn't? Was looking for a way out and got called on it, by multiple fighters, including his opponent.He clearly got poked in the eye.
The difference with Sterling is that the way he acted was straight out of a parody
It's not like he stuck his fingers straight out blocking punches, Loose came in on a takedown and battle defended it the way you're supposed to. Loose also came up and headbutted Battle under the chin too.Battle lost his shit, which was a bit ridiculous, considering he did thumb him legit in the eye.
I get being disappointed the guy opted out, but watch your eye gouging dude.