Trump supporters showcase support for Trump by wearing supportive clothing at his rallies and rallying their support against the supporters of Biden who claim Trump is a poopy poop who smells like poop and poops himself. The supporters of Trump respond by accusing the other party of being a bigger smelly poop who poop and likely eat their own poopy too. Is what I would say if this story was ficticious but it is actually worse than that. What started as a joke is now becoming a political movement that is quickly becoming attracting serious supporters who appear to be incapable of differentiating a catchy slogan from objective reality.


www.hindustantimes.com

‘Trump diapers’ saga revealed as Lincoln Project launches scathing ad to show his ‘weakness’ to top donors

Donald Trump's supporters have started wearing nappies with a tagline: ‘Real Men Wear Diapers’. And Lincoln Project has revealed a new ‘Trump diapers’ ad.
This comes after Trump's former lawyer targeted him by posting on X:"Hey Von ShitzInPantz…your attacks of me stink of desperation. We are all hoping that you take the stand in your defence."


"Oh… Von ShitzInPantz. Keep whining, crying and violating the gag order you petulant defendant!" he tweeted a few days later.

During Trump's hush money trial this week, the prosecution accused him of violating a gag order related to the case. The judge also levied a fine of $9,000 on him for violating the order.

Todd Blanche, Trump's defence lawyer, claimed that his client had been attacked by both the media as well as Cohen.

The attorney also linked to President Joe Biden's remarks about Trump facing "stormy weather".
news.sky.com

Donald Trump supporters wear nappies

Activists are responding to former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, who called the ex-president Von ShitzInPantz.
wegotthiscovered.com

Eek: It might not have been a fart Donald Trump let out in court

There's evidence to suggest that he did, in fact, pass more than just gas.
How did Trump get the nickname “Diaper Don,” and does it mean what we think it means?​

The rumors regarding Donald Trump’s bowel movements can be traced back to stand-up comedian Noel Casler, who worked as a staffer for the businessman on Celebrity Apprentice and has also worked on the Miss USA beauty pageants. Despite having allegedly signed an NDA, he decided to start speaking out about the sh** he saw on set ⏤ literally.

Casler appeared on episode 285 of “The Hole” podcast back in 2020 and revealed some stomach-churning secrets that Trump definitely wouldn’t want the world to know.

“The nickname for The Apprentice, if you’re a boom operator on that show, is the S*** Show. Because he s*** himself publicly.”
Last edited:
Nah real men go and get hemroid surgeries in timely manners to avoid having to wear diapers later on.

Metamucil ain’t just for middle age, you mfers better start tending to your buttholes.

Especially since we know we spend more time on the toilet than we should.

Take care of yourselves
 
Easily one of the most entertaining thread starters on sherdog. Some might be embarrassed to constantly post links to Indian bot sites, but here he comes with the "hindustan times" and "wegotthis.com" with a celebrity gossip section, a comic book section and an anime section, and "news" section with this as a top headline...

Kristi Noem threatens to kill Joe Biden’s dog, confirms she is an unhinged psychopath​



Not a lot of activity from TS' alt account after he got busted trying to start the same thread under different accounts.
 
nostradumbass said:
Easily one of the most entertaining thread starters on sherdog. Some might be embarrassed to constantly post links to Indian bot sites, but here he comes with the "hindustan times" and "wegotthis.com" with a celebrity gossip section, a comic book section and an anime section, and "news" section with this as a top headline...

Kristi Noem threatens to kill Joe Biden’s dog, confirms she is an unhinged psychopath​



Not a lot of activity from TS' alt account after he got busted trying to start the same thread under different accounts.
I'm trying to decipher this.

Anyway it's skynews too
news.sky.com

Donald Trump supporters wear nappies

Activists are responding to former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, who called the ex-president Von ShitzInPantz.
the point is anyway that the entire political debate is degraded to such an extent that this is being discussed.

ca.news.yahoo.com

Fact Check: Photos Purportedly Show Trump Supporters Wearing Diapers at Rallies. Here's What We Found

Images showed people holding signs that said "Real men wear diapers."
The Smell​

It's unclear where this trend originated, but it appears the participants chose to embrace jokes and comments about Trump's smell and purported intestinal distress. Rumors about Trump's digestive problems, which allegedly necessitated diapers, have spread at least since he became president. For example, internet users speculated that he had a bowel movement during a 2019 meeting with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Later, on Dec. 16, 2023, then-U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, an Illinois Republican, posted on X about the former president's odor, writing that it was "something to behold":
 
I mean he's an old man.. all old men do it at some point. These candidates are fucking ancient.
 
HARRISON_3 said:
Let’s be careful out there.
Hey @CantCucktheTuck

Can you please get in here and show all of these TDS dorks, that this diaper stuff is just fake news and that they fell for it.

Post that link, that discredits the pictures and the stories.

I know know you have it…

Thanks.
 
conservatives telling the world they are so full of shit they have to wear diapers.
 
