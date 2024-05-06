PBAC
Trump supporters showcase support for Trump by wearing supportive clothing at his rallies and rallying their support against the supporters of Biden who claim Trump is a poopy poop who smells like poop and poops himself. The supporters of Trump respond by accusing the other party of being a bigger smelly poop who poop and likely eat their own poopy too. Is what I would say if this story was ficticious but it is actually worse than that. What started as a joke is now becoming a political movement that is quickly becoming attracting serious supporters who appear to be incapable of differentiating a catchy slogan from objective reality.
This comes after Trump's former lawyer targeted him by posting on X:"Hey Von ShitzInPantz…your attacks of me stink of desperation. We are all hoping that you take the stand in your defence."
"Oh… Von ShitzInPantz. Keep whining, crying and violating the gag order you petulant defendant!" he tweeted a few days later.
During Trump's hush money trial this week, the prosecution accused him of violating a gag order related to the case. The judge also levied a fine of $9,000 on him for violating the order.
Todd Blanche, Trump's defence lawyer, claimed that his client had been attacked by both the media as well as Cohen.
The attorney also linked to President Joe Biden's remarks about Trump facing "stormy weather".
Casler appeared on episode 285 of “The Hole” podcast back in 2020 and revealed some stomach-churning secrets that Trump definitely wouldn’t want the world to know.
‘Trump diapers’ saga revealed as Lincoln Project launches scathing ad to show his ‘weakness’ to top donors
Donald Trump's supporters have started wearing nappies with a tagline: ‘Real Men Wear Diapers’. And Lincoln Project has revealed a new ‘Trump diapers’ ad.
www.hindustantimes.com
Donald Trump supporters wear nappies
Activists are responding to former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, who called the ex-president Von ShitzInPantz.
news.sky.com
Eek: It might not have been a fart Donald Trump let out in court
There's evidence to suggest that he did, in fact, pass more than just gas.
wegotthiscovered.com
How did Trump get the nickname “Diaper Don,” and does it mean what we think it means?The rumors regarding Donald Trump’s bowel movements can be traced back to stand-up comedian Noel Casler, who worked as a staffer for the businessman on Celebrity Apprentice and has also worked on the Miss USA beauty pageants. Despite having allegedly signed an NDA, he decided to start speaking out about the sh** he saw on set ⏤ literally.
Casler appeared on episode 285 of “The Hole” podcast back in 2020 and revealed some stomach-churning secrets that Trump definitely wouldn’t want the world to know.
“The nickname for The Apprentice, if you’re a boom operator on that show, is the S*** Show. Because he s*** himself publicly.”
