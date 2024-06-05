Chicago woman speaks out after she and husband attacked by teens in Streeterville​

Absolutely disgusting... Unlike Juicy Smollet, this is true hate crime. But without any media outrage. Seriously... WTF?The couple found themselves surrounded by teens around 8:30 p.m. at Grand Avenue and McClurg Court. They were kicked, stomped on, and punched repeatedly.Nina, who didn't want to show her face on camera, shared images with FOX 32 showing a chunk of her hair pulled out. During the interview, her eye was still bruised.Her husband was also viciously attacked by the group, which held him down.Nina said this wasn’t a robbery, and that the teens pepper-sprayed her and kicked her stomach. She was two weeks pregnant and said she found out after the attack that she had lost the baby.Chicago police arrived on the scene and quickly caught a 14-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl. Both were charged with one count of misdemeanor battery."They didn't steal anything..’ I was wearing like a nice dress and heels. Like I was out on the date with my husband, and they dragged my dress on the ground, and they said, like, ‘we own the street. You can’t just walk around prancing in your little dress.’ And they were saying things that just didn't make any sense to me because they don't know me personally," Nina said.