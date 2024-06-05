  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) We may experience a temporary downtime. Thanks for the patience.

Crime Real Hate Crime Beating in Chicago... Where's the Outrage?

Scerpi

Scerpi

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Feb 24, 2008
Messages
18,577
Reaction score
32,741
Absolutely disgusting... Unlike Juicy Smollet, this is true hate crime. But without any media outrage. Seriously... WTF?



Chicago woman speaks out after she and husband attacked by teens in Streeterville​

www.fox32chicago.com

Chicago woman speaks out after she and husband attacked by teens in Streeterville

A husband and wife were attacked after going on a date in Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood on Friday.
www.fox32chicago.com www.fox32chicago.com

The couple found themselves surrounded by teens around 8:30 p.m. at Grand Avenue and McClurg Court. They were kicked, stomped on, and punched repeatedly.

Nina, who didn't want to show her face on camera, shared images with FOX 32 showing a chunk of her hair pulled out. During the interview, her eye was still bruised.

Her husband was also viciously attacked by the group, which held him down.

Nina said this wasn’t a robbery, and that the teens pepper-sprayed her and kicked her stomach. She was two weeks pregnant and said she found out after the attack that she had lost the baby.

Chicago police arrived on the scene and quickly caught a 14-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl. Both were charged with one count of misdemeanor battery.

"They didn't steal anything. They say like, ‘we own the street. We own the street. You can't walk around.’ I was wearing like a nice dress and heels. Like I was out on the date with my husband, and they dragged my dress on the ground, and they said, like, ‘we own the street. You can’t just walk around prancing in your little dress.’ And they were saying things that just didn't make any sense to me because they don't know me personally," Nina said.
 
Loiosh said:
This thread? Absolutely.

Scerpi is only interested in stories with white victims because that's the only narrative that interests him.
Click to expand...
Kind of like the media only being outraged if colors were swapped. As that's only narrative that mostly interests them - not saying g either are right they're not
 
Sounds like a class based hate crime.

Jealous ass bitch told the woman she too free and pretty.
 
Loiosh said:
That isn't true, though. It's a conservative fantasy.
Click to expand...

the media makes it out to be about race when it suits their narrative. why do you intentionally block out their lies, even when there's crystal clear evidence that they're full of shit?

dexter reed fired a dozen shots at officers during a routine traffic stop before they returned fire and the media made him out to be a victim.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1778391986216595477

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1778202009184739646

GK5qhHBW0AAQS7r
 
Scerpi said:
Absolutely disgusting... Unlike Juicy Smollet, this is true hate crime. But without any media outrage. Seriously... WTF?



Chicago woman speaks out after she and husband attacked by teens in Streeterville​

www.fox32chicago.com

Chicago woman speaks out after she and husband attacked by teens in Streeterville

A husband and wife were attacked after going on a date in Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood on Friday.
www.fox32chicago.com www.fox32chicago.com

The couple found themselves surrounded by teens around 8:30 p.m. at Grand Avenue and McClurg Court. They were kicked, stomped on, and punched repeatedly.

Nina, who didn't want to show her face on camera, shared images with FOX 32 showing a chunk of her hair pulled out. During the interview, her eye was still bruised.

Her husband was also viciously attacked by the group, which held him down.

Nina said this wasn’t a robbery, and that the teens pepper-sprayed her and kicked her stomach. She was two weeks pregnant and said she found out after the attack that she had lost the baby.

Chicago police arrived on the scene and quickly caught a 14-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl. Both were charged with one count of misdemeanor battery.

"They didn't steal anything. They say like, ‘we own the street. We own the street. You can't walk around.’ I was wearing like a nice dress and heels. Like I was out on the date with my husband, and they dragged my dress on the ground, and they said, like, ‘we own the street. You can’t just walk around prancing in your little dress.’ And they were saying things that just didn't make any sense to me because they don't know me personally," Nina said.
Click to expand...


To be fair, this shit happens so often that it really isn't news.
 
Scerpi said:
Absolutely disgusting... Unlike Juicy Smollet, this is true hate crime. But without any media outrage. Seriously... WTF?



Chicago woman speaks out after she and husband attacked by teens in Streeterville​

www.fox32chicago.com

Chicago woman speaks out after she and husband attacked by teens in Streeterville

A husband and wife were attacked after going on a date in Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood on Friday.
www.fox32chicago.com www.fox32chicago.com

The couple found themselves surrounded by teens around 8:30 p.m. at Grand Avenue and McClurg Court. They were kicked, stomped on, and punched repeatedly.

Nina, who didn't want to show her face on camera, shared images with FOX 32 showing a chunk of her hair pulled out. During the interview, her eye was still bruised.

Her husband was also viciously attacked by the group, which held him down.

Nina said this wasn’t a robbery, and that the teens pepper-sprayed her and kicked her stomach. She was two weeks pregnant and said she found out after the attack that she had lost the baby.

Chicago police arrived on the scene and quickly caught a 14-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl. Both were charged with one count of misdemeanor battery.

"They didn't steal anything. They say like, ‘we own the street. We own the street. You can't walk around.’ I was wearing like a nice dress and heels. Like I was out on the date with my husband, and they dragged my dress on the ground, and they said, like, ‘we own the street. You can’t just walk around prancing in your little dress.’ And they were saying things that just didn't make any sense to me because they don't know me personally," Nina said.
Click to expand...


Chicago sounds like a shithole.

Time to get to grips with crime there.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,239,825
Messages
55,652,381
Members
174,876
Latest member
farrelstfn

Share this page

Back
Top