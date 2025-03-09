  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Real chance Gaethje gets TS

Does anybody want to see this fight? Will Gaethje break the record for dubious title shots in the LW division?

Fiziev almost got him with a reverse triangle in round 1, how is it possible that his grappling hasn't improved in 8 years lol. Don't think he has anything for Islam, it would be a waste of a title fight.
 
I think as long as he's behind Arman or Topuria it's fair because he had earned a titleshot before Max fight. Arman might be blacklisted after weight miss and Islam might only want Topuria after he beats a top LW.

I don't think many LWs pose a real threat to Islam, so Gaethje or whoever doesn't matter. Dustin getting a title shot sort of felt like a freebie too.
 
I think as long as he's behind Arman or Topuria it's fair because he had earned a titleshot before Max fight. Arman might be blacklisted after weight miss and Islam might only want Topuria after he beats a top LW.

I don't think many LWs pose a real threat to Islam, so Gaethje or whoever doesn't matter. Dustin getting a title shot sort of felt like a freebie too.
Ali is his manager, imo there's a very real chance it's Gaethje v Islam this summer, unless they make the Ilia fight.
 
Ali is his manager, imo there's a very real chance it's Gaethje v Islam this summer, unless they make the Ilia fight.
I don't like it, but it's not like I have a more "fitting" name besides the 2 I mentioned. They are Khabib's left overs but a top 3 LW and a fresh matchup.

Realistically if there wasn't a shortage of unproblematic contenders for Islam, Gaethje would have to be at Olivera before a title shot.
 
Will prolly happen cause ufc matchmaking is that dumb and bad.
 
If he can knock off another one or two contenders then yeah I guess. He shouldn't be anywhere near the title shot at the moment.
 
