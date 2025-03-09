Real chance Gaethje gets TS

moosaev
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Nov 19, 2016
- Messages
- 12,380
- Reaction score
- 17,896
Does anybody want to see this fight? Will Gaethje break the record for dubious title shots in the LW division?
Fiziev almost got him with a reverse triangle in round 1, how is it possible that his grappling hasn't improved in 8 years lol. Don't think he has anything for Islam, it would be a waste of a title fight.
Fiziev almost got him with a reverse triangle in round 1, how is it possible that his grappling hasn't improved in 8 years lol. Don't think he has anything for Islam, it would be a waste of a title fight.