Real Boxing Gym - Las Vegas:

As some of you may know I work in Vegas as a full time Boxing trainer. Unfortunately the gym I was at (which was the oldest gym in Vegas) is closed down. Right now I'm at Real Boxing, and working on a gym venture of my own. I currently have a team of Amateurs, a few who want to go Pro, and lately my Son has shown some interest in competing, though he also plays baseball. Tonight we had an open sparring night at the gym, it was his first time sparring in front of a crowd (and in front of guys like "Mama's Boy" Denis Douglin, and Hasim Rahman). The kids were doing 1 minute rounds, I only got some of the rounds with this other kid who I dont train. He also sparred another 9 year-old who I do train:







BTW that's his YouTube channel. Feel free to subscribe. My other Son has one, too but he wants to be a race car driver and only works out at the gym to keep fit.