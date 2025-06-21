David Street
Hulk Hogan & Eric Bischoff’s Real American Freestyle Wrestling Debut Event Announced, Several Matches Revealed On Wednesday, the promotion issued a press release to officially announce their debut event for August 30 at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio. Tickets are available. Real American Freestyle, the new, unscripted freestyle wrestling organization, today announced the Wolstein Center as the host of its first event, to take place on August 30, in Cleveland, OH.
The first set of exciting matches to take place on August 30th are as follows:
* Real Woods vs. Darrion Caldwell
* Austin Gomez vs. Lance Palmer
* Sarah Hildebrandt vs. Zeltzin Hernandez Guerra
* Kennedy Blades vs. Alejandra Rivera Arriaga
