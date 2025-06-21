News real american freestyle wrestling?

Hulk Hogan & Eric Bischoff’s Real American Freestyle Wrestling Debut Event Announced, Several Matches Revealed On Wednesday, the promotion issued a press release to officially announce their debut event for August 30 at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio. Tickets are available. Real American Freestyle, the new, unscripted freestyle wrestling organization, today announced the Wolstein Center as the host of its first event, to take place on August 30, in Cleveland, OH.

The first set of exciting matches to take place on August 30th are as follows:

* Real Woods vs. Darrion Caldwell
* Austin Gomez vs. Lance Palmer
* Sarah Hildebrandt vs. Zeltzin Hernandez Guerra
* Kennedy Blades vs. Alejandra Rivera Arriaga
 
This is to be unscripted wrestling? These MMA fighters? Will this really be ProWresling?
 
This has got to be one of the least-likely-to-succeed ideas I can ever remember.
 
I'm pretty shocked Eric Bischoff is putting his eggs in this basket. For as much as he slangs tony Khan for a lack of vision and whatever else, he clearly isn't any better.

Attaching himself to Hogan is crazy. Hogan has severed his reputation so bad that there is no coming back. It's literally been issue after issue for 30 years. Then you take the politics and that already pisses off 50% of your fanbase.

There is somehow less that a 0.00% chance he'll be an above board promoter. He seemingly is proud to be a scum bag these days.

all that is BEFORE you take into account the promotion which doesn't really make a lot of sense.
 
Not doing so well ticket sales are low, and also Hulk been in hospital. Not sure Pro-Wresling unscriped with MMA fighters be any good. Unscriped with prowreslers is just ok because they have so many cool moves but with MMA fighters not performers... but fighters so it will be just MMA with bad attempts at Pro-Wrestling.
 
Caldwell was one of my favorite ever college wrestlers to watch. Had some nice moments in MMA, and became Bellator champion, but his last 4 fights dude just didn't look like he wanted to be in there anymore.
 
