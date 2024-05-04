Ready For Gable Steveson to arrive

The WWE cut Gable Steveson, he was terrible at his job as a professional wrestler. But the WWE didn't let him wrestle in the Olympic trials then fired him right after they ended (has to be some sort of rich man revenge for wasting their money and getting no return). I feel bad about the wrestling, but with the next Olympic games 4 years away, there is no way he doesn't come to MMA.



Hopefully he learned how to "hype a fight" a bit in his two wasted years of WWE, as he will be turning 24 this year.



Anyone have video of him hitting the bags? Hearing it looked like a cross of Askren and Stephen A Smith level bad. Not that it should matter much.