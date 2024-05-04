Ready For Gable Steveson to arrive

The WWE cut Gable Steveson, he was terrible at his job as a professional wrestler. But the WWE didn't let him wrestle in the Olympic trials then fired him right after they ended (has to be some sort of rich man revenge for wasting their money and getting no return). I feel bad about the wrestling, but with the next Olympic games 4 years away, there is no way he doesn't come to MMA.

Hopefully he learned how to "hype a fight" a bit in his two wasted years of WWE, as he will be turning 24 this year.

Anyone have video of him hitting the bags? Hearing it looked like a cross of Askren and Stephen A Smith level bad. Not that it should matter much.
 
WWE certainly wasted their money on this guy. Never was invested in the business and Kurt Angle, he was not or even near
 
Anthony Cassar is a better prospect until Stevenson shows he has better boxing than Steven A Smith. He looked that bad on the heavy bag.
 
That's sad. NCAA commentary (and DC) hyped his WWE debut for years. Hopefully he lands a great coaching gig or makes a splash with UFC.
My son and I were happy to see him win Gold last time out!🥇🐿️
 
