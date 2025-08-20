  • The upgrade to XenForo 2.3.7 has now been completed. Please report any issues to our administrators.

Reactions to Khamzat’s Win.

I want to preface this so you don’t get the misconception that I’m being a hater or trying to discredit Khamzat or anyone else.

I’ve just had a weird feeling about how the reactions to Khamzat’s win are like kinda snooty from Khamzat fans.

And I don’t really know why though.

Khamzat walked in and showed that he’s the best in the world and walked out with the championship.

But many found it to be boring.

Which is completely fine as long as they don’t discredit the win.

But there seems to be a very defensive response regarding his performance like calling people who found it boring casuals or telling them to go and watch a striking sport.

And I don’t really get that because Khamzat and his fans are the winning party here lol so it’s odd to see this from people in victory.

I think it’s also dismissive because there’s plenty of people who are big into wrestling or grappling who found it boring or at least a let down because of the lack of aggression in GnP. There are fun pure wrestling matches or grappling matches and there are less exciting ones.

Anyone else feel this way or noticed this?
 
It is human nature to hate/disapprove of those who think different. It is culture and education that makes one rise above the basic emotion and think rationally about it. But here, we like the gutter just fine and don’t get carded for insults very often.
 
People like what they like, if they say it was boring I’m not going to argue. I think the reason you see all these “go watch kickboxing” or similar responses is because of all the people calling for the rules to change and complaining that fights like that are killing the sport etc. Fights like we saw on the weekend are nothing new and like it or not are just part of the sport.
 
MMA hipsters get off by telling you how much more they love MMA than you. That’s why they take this, one of the worst fights to watch ever and then tell you that they liked it.

They’re basically saying “I love and understand MMA so much, I even enjoyed this absolute snooze fest”. But they’re full of shit and only talking to talk. That was one of the worst lay and prays I’ve ever seen.

I mean I’ll give Khamzat credit for having the skills to pull that off but it’s still insane to me that like 5% of his strikes were significant strikes out of 500-something. That stat alone is almost unbelievable. And it’s even crazier coming from a guy who looked like, acted like and described himself as a killer.
 
He's not the best in the world. Only the H.W.s usually could make this claim. Possibly an exceptional LHW but below those divisions, nobody is the best fighter
in the world. Tom Aspinall is probably currently the best fighter in the world as we know it. Him or Ngannou.
 
torturescorcher said:
He's not the best in the world. Only the H.W.s usually could make this claim. Possibly an exceptional LHW but below those divisions, nobody is the best fighter
in the world. Tom Aspinall is probably currently the best fighter in the world as we know it. Him or Ngannou.
Click to expand...
Its Jon Jones
 
I side with Mighty Mouse & the reaper. Us pros just know better. Whatever. An opinion, like that of an asshole we all have one. Some reeking & more stank than others.

Being on the right side of history feels good. It feels right. It is just. There is no snooty pretentiousness going on in this post. Our brains are just more developed, our wiring able to understand philosophies and sequences better then the Khamzat detractors.

For the life of me I can’t understand how you feel we are being pretentious in pointing out our better educated minds are just that. We have bigger brains, we understand the game better. Nothing wrong in pointing that out.

I’m off to eat my caviar, I will check back later
 
How many people will rewatch this fight? Who will use this fight to get new people interested in the sport?

We all know the answers to these questions.
 
ThaiSexPills said:
MMA hipsters get off by telling you how much more they love MMA than you. That’s why they take this, one of the worst fights to watch ever and then tell you that they liked it.

They’re basically saying “I love and understand MMA so much, I even enjoyed this absolute snooze fest”. But they’re full of shit and only talking to talk. That was one of the worst lay and prays I’ve ever seen.

I mean I’ll give Khamzat credit for having the skills to pull that off but it’s still insane to me that like 5% of his strikes were significant strikes out of 500-something. That stat alone is almost unbelievable. And it’s even crazier coming from a guy who looked like, acted like and described himself as a killer.
Click to expand...
Who else have you seen do that to DDP? Khamzat IS a killer. Just because he wasn't able to get the finish doesn't mean he did something wrong or "wasn't as good as sherdog made him seem." It goes to show how resiliant DDP was at not getting stopped in a horrible position.
 
Ramon Antonio said:
How many people will rewatch this fight? Who will use this fight to get new people interested in the sport?

We all know the answers to these questions.
Click to expand...
I have rewatched the fight. Don’t lie , casual.
 
Ramon Antonio said:
How many people will rewatch this fight? Who will use this fight to get new people interested in the sport?

We all know the answers to these questions.
Click to expand...
I could probably count on one hand the number of UFC fights I've rewatched in the last ~10 years.
 
Adamant said:
Who else have you seen do that to DDP? Khamzat IS a killer. Just because he wasn't able to get the finish doesn't mean he did something wrong or "wasn't as good as sherdog made him seem." It goes to show how resiliant DDP was at not getting stopped in a horrible position.
Click to expand...
What other elite wrestlers has DDP faced? Hes been taken down by everybody he’s fought. It’s not surprising. He never got stopped because Khamzat didn’t attempt to stop him. He was worried about the risk and content to coast to an easy win.
 
