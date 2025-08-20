I want to preface this so you don’t get the misconception that I’m being a hater or trying to discredit Khamzat or anyone else.



I’ve just had a weird feeling about how the reactions to Khamzat’s win are like kinda snooty from Khamzat fans.



And I don’t really know why though.



Khamzat walked in and showed that he’s the best in the world and walked out with the championship.



But many found it to be boring.



Which is completely fine as long as they don’t discredit the win.



But there seems to be a very defensive response regarding his performance like calling people who found it boring casuals or telling them to go and watch a striking sport.



And I don’t really get that because Khamzat and his fans are the winning party here lol so it’s odd to see this from people in victory.



I think it’s also dismissive because there’s plenty of people who are big into wrestling or grappling who found it boring or at least a let down because of the lack of aggression in GnP. There are fun pure wrestling matches or grappling matches and there are less exciting ones.



Anyone else feel this way or noticed this?