This is a semi-old story from ten days ago, but for those like myself who are fans of Lee Child's 6'5" Jack Reacher book series, and were severely disappointed with the 5'7" Tom Cruise Jack Reacher movies, might find this interesting."The Jack Reacher franchise is alive and well… on the small screen. Amazon Studios announced today that it has greenlit aTV series, with) serving as executive producer and showrunner.That is a hell of a book, and possibly is the best of the seven Jack Reacher books I've read., the author behind the book series, is onboard as an executive producer. “It’s been great so far, but really, the fun starts here. By now I know these guys, and Reacher is in the perfect hands, believe me,” said Child."That's a huge plus, depending on the extent of his involvement.But I'm suspicious about his level of involvement because it seems like so many adaptations have brought on the original creators to be on the crew, to just be tokens for the fans to be onboard.Lee Child has never said a single negative comment about either movie."Amazon Studios is producing the series alongside Skydance Television and Paramount Television Studios, the TV arms of the studios that brought thefranchise to the big screen within the title role."They say that as if its a good thing."So now the casting process begins. Who should take over the role of Jack Reacher on the small screen?"Someone who is taller than 5'7".Edit - Forgot to post the link.