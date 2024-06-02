Re: Jon Jones - Stipe's last fight was when he was ko'd against Francis in 2021

That was more than 3 years ago.
And everyone was making a big deal about him beating Gane but he started training MMA only a few years ago and had just lost to a compromised Ngannou also one fight prior.

dana is trying to sell you guys wolf tickets and y'all eating them all up<34>
 
Selling us what? Jon vs Stipe is GOAT vs Heavyweight GOAT... everyone knows Aspinall is the real champion.
 
Outside of Picto boy, his last five fans and Pink Goofasaurus, literally no one cares about this bizarre match up with grampa Stipe.
 
A lot of people watch Jon Jones fights hoping he would lose, the same way people used to watch Mayweather fights. Unfortunately Stipe is only there for one last big payday
 
There’s yet to be anything original said about this fight.

I’d be fine if people would stop making threads like this.
 
Jones is a a fraud. Everyone knows this. His most staunch supporters know this. Bring up the plethora of instances of cheating/steroids and they immediately sidestep, or they scatter like roaches. Jon Jones is the GOAT of being a literal turd. He slides into the bowl as a thick piece of stinky shit so effortlessly, he's the best at it
 
Blah blah blah who cares?
 
Dana selling Jones/Stipe as a great matchup is like a real estate agent selling marsh land as prime real estate. Only a fool would believe it.
 
