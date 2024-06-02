Re: Jon Jones - Stipe's last fight was when he was ko'd against Francis in 2021

flowoftruth
That was more than 3 years ago.
And everyone was making a big deal about him beating Gane but he started training MMA only a few years ago and had just lost to a compromised Ngannou also one fight prior.
dana is trying to sell you guys wolf tickets and y'all eating them all up
