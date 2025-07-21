  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Media RDR's thoughts on DDP vs. Khamzat after having trained with both.

fortheo

fortheo

Plutonium Belt
@plutonium
Joined
Nov 2, 2010
Messages
55,348
Reaction score
55,562



Should be timestamped, but cliffs:
  • Leaning towards dricus because of the experience he (rdr) has training with both these guys
  • Just doesn't see Khamzat finishing DDP early.
  • Thinks DDP takes over in round 3,4 and 5 and edges it out
  • Believes Dricus can hang with Khamzat on the ground even if taken down early.
  • Hopes khamzat pulls out so that he can jump in.

Pretty interesting considering RDR himself is an absolute elite grappler in this division and still thinks Dricus can hang with Khamzat early.
 
I'd be interested in seeing the training footage of Reindeer against both these guys. But yeah, it feels like Dricus is being severely underrated of his chances surviving Khamzats early blitz.
 
Aurelian said:
I'd be interested in seeing the training footage of Reindeer against both these guys. But yeah, it feels like Dricus is being severely underrated of his chances surviving Khamzats early blitz.
Click to expand...

I'm a dricus fan, and I'm very worried about the first 7 minutes of this fight too. I think RDR trained with both guys a while ago, so I'm sure both fighters have improved since then. But I'm also sure RDR is still in a better place of knowledge to evaluate both guys than I am. I hope he is right, but won't be surprised at all if Khamzat gets a darce or something early.
 
fortheo said:
I'm a dricus fan, and I'm very worried about the first 7 minutes of this fight too. I think RDR trained with both guys a while ago, so I'm sure both fighters have improved since then. But I'm also sure RDR is still in a better place of knowledge to evaluate both guys than I am. I hope he is right, but won't be surprised at all if Khamzat gets a darce or something early.
Click to expand...
Looking back on the Brunson vs DDP fight it's kind of concerning, but Dricus is a dog who doesn't quit. Should be a good fight.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Unheralded Truth
Team Khamzat sharing details on the fight camp for DDP
2
Replies
20
Views
917
Tweak896
Tweak896

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,280
Messages
57,591,531
Members
175,757
Latest member
mawthra

Share this page

Back
Top