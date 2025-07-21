fortheo
Plutonium
@plutonium
- Joined
- Nov 2, 2010
- Messages
- 55,348
- Reaction score
- 55,562
Should be timestamped, but cliffs:
- Leaning towards dricus because of the experience he (rdr) has training with both these guys
- Just doesn't see Khamzat finishing DDP early.
- Thinks DDP takes over in round 3,4 and 5 and edges it out
- Believes Dricus can hang with Khamzat on the ground even if taken down early.
- Hopes khamzat pulls out so that he can jump in.
Pretty interesting considering RDR himself is an absolute elite grappler in this division and still thinks Dricus can hang with Khamzat early.