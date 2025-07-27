  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

RDR vs Whittaker Round 3 was a textbook 10-10 Round

I understand that the judges virtually never actually utilize them, but in a world where they were more common that would be the perfect example; RDR pressuring and beating up Rob on the feet, gets dropped, gets back to his feet, Whittaker is super gassed, then RDR takes Whittaker down & dominates him on the ground while landing some decent GnP. Majority of the round was won by RDR, but Whittaker had the most punctuated moment.

As far as duration and dominance goes RDR wins that round, but in terms of damage Whittaker wins that round.

Crazy close contest.
 
RDR was on top for over 2 minutes and threw maybe 7 short punches. That does not win back a routine you got dropped and nearly finished
Completely disagree. He also busted up Whittaker pretty good that round between standing strikes and GnP.
 
10-10 are cool when fighters fight more than twice a year for the ones we care about. That's over a year in between the fight before and after the 2 fights with the same guys. Basically will stall the UFC even more if they are common. Bring back expectations of 5 fights a year and sure 10-10's are fine, but I'd rather keep it as it is if we rarely get to see fights. Rematches are already a plague.

0-10's have nothing logically wrong with them, but 3 round fights they make draws. If a round is scored 10-10 in a 5 round fight, then it still probably is going to be a 48-47 decision and still get a draw.
 
RDR won that fight. And if they fought again, I’d bet RDR again. Whitaker looked like age has caught up to him and gasses real quick these days. His body must feels like shit today eating all those knees.
 
Immediate impact trumps cumulative impact. Whittaker was the one with the near-finish sequence. RDR got off to a good start and did well to work his way back into things late, but I just can't imagine not rewarding Rob for nearly killing the dude in there.

10-10 rounds and draws are underutilized in the ufc but that might be by design
The UFC has nothing to do with it. The athletic commissions appoint judges and those judges operate on a set of Unified Rules approved by the commissions to score the fights. The Unified Rules explicitly state that 10-10 rounds are and should be rare and have traditionally stigmatized their use. They used to outright state that they should really only be used for scoring incomplete rounds. The official attitude is "This only comes about if literally bit of scoreable activity between both combatants is perfectly equal down from the primary to the secondary to the tertiary scoring criteria and we give you lots of tools to score these rounds, so being unable to use them is no excuse for scoring a round a draw".

I mean you can theoretically have a round where both dudes land the same amount of strikes on one another and do equal amounts of damage in the process, but Fighter A gets the round 10-9 because he did a better job of cutting the cage and made Fighter B stay behind the black lines for 15 seconds. That's a legitimate application of the Unified Rules.
 
