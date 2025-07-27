RDR vs Whittaker Round 3 was a textbook 10-10 Round

Captain Insano said: 10-10 rounds and draws are underutilized in the ufc but that might be by design Click to expand...

Immediate impact trumps cumulative impact. Whittaker was the one with the near-finish sequence. RDR got off to a good start and did well to work his way back into things late, but I just can't imagine not rewarding Rob for nearly killing the dude in there.The UFC has nothing to do with it. The athletic commissions appoint judges and those judges operate on a set of Unified Rules approved by the commissions to score the fights. The Unified Rules explicitly state that 10-10 rounds are and should be rare and have traditionally stigmatized their use. They used to outright state that they should really only be used for scoring incomplete rounds. The official attitude is "This only comes about if literally bit of scoreable activity between both combatants is perfectly equal down from the primary to the secondary to the tertiary scoring criteria and we give you lots of tools to score these rounds, so being unable to use them is no excuse for scoring a round a draw".I mean you can theoretically have a round where both dudes land the same amount of strikes on one another and do equal amounts of damage in the process, but Fighter A gets the round 10-9 because he did a better job of cutting the cage and made Fighter B stay behind the black lines for 15 seconds. That's a legitimate application of the Unified Rules.