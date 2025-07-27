RDR vs Whittaker Round 3 was a textbook 10-10 Round

JustBleed69
Touch-Butt Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Mar 7, 2015
- Messages
- 12,595
- Reaction score
- 12,493
I understand that the judges virtually never actually utilize them, but in a world where they were more common that would be the perfect example; RDR pressuring and beating up Rob on the feet, gets dropped, gets back to his feet, Whittaker is super gassed, then RDR takes Whittaker down & dominates him on the ground while landing some decent GnP. Majority of the round was won by RDR, but Whittaker had the most punctuated moment.
As far as duration and dominance goes RDR wins that round, but in terms of damage Whittaker wins that round.
Crazy close contest.
As far as duration and dominance goes RDR wins that round, but in terms of damage Whittaker wins that round.
Crazy close contest.