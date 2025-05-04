RDR v Bo looked similar to DJ v Henry Cejudo

Minnja

Minnja

Touch-Butt white belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Feb 16, 2008
Messages
22,238
Reaction score
4,281
Henry Cejudo came into MMA with elite wrestling and rose up the ranks quickly, partially due the FLW division at the time still being a new division that needed contenders. Cejudo for the most part was dominant on his way to the title. His striking overall was much better than Bo Nickals but still it is arguable that Cejudo did not have a complete style adapted for MMA just yet.

DJ and RDR are very good technical grapplers on top of having physicality, experience and a well rounded game. Both had knowledge and skill in clinching from a grappling perspective and also striking perspective.

Both were able to do enough in the clinch to not get out grappled instantly and instead find good knees. They did not just rush the strikes in the clinch but they made sure they were landing things of value.

Cejudo would go on to improve in that area and significantly improved his entire game after that loss. Bo may be able to do the same although I do think he has a bit more of mountain to climb in terms of improving striking. But with enough improvement in the clinch and enough striking he may be able to turn it around and reach the top. While this was not a great showing for Bo I do think he can learn a whole lot from it and is a bit of an eye-opener as to where he needs to improve.
 
Visual aid

giphy.gif
 
usernamee said:
Major difference would be Cejudo stumbled against one of the GOATS of the entire game who is a very skilled striker and Bo stumbled against a BJJ guy on the feet.
Click to expand...

Agreed but I think RDR looked really good. I don’t think it was just completely about Bo looking not good. A lesser fighter wouldn’t have been able to maintain composure in the clinch and find those strong knees without getting out clinched and taken down
 
Cejudo is a good comparison, started mma in 2013, 6 years later he's double champ.
Bo started mma in 2019, 6 years later he's losing to RDR like an amateur.
 
I don't think Bo will actually fight again tbh, his ego seems so fragile that this loss is career ending
 
To me it looked more like one of those influncers that get battered by Strickland, only less durable.
 
Bo thought he had the advantage standing. That's what happens when you fight guys who have zero striking. You make rdr look like prime silva
 
Bo looked like a new bartender trying to remember recipes -- then became hesitant from the pressure.

de Ridder flowed the damage onto Bo like a One Champ.
 
What happened to the wrestle bum rush from the bell.

Bo really thought he was going to Paul Craig it again?
 
Minnja said:
Agreed but I think RDR looked really good. I don’t think it was just completely about Bo looking not good. A lesser fighter wouldn’t have been able to maintain composure in the clinch and find those strong knees without getting out clinched and taken down
Click to expand...

Was Bo really that interested in the ground game tho? He shot one takedown. I don't think BO was too excited about exchanging grappling with the dude so RDR was able work in the clinch without fear of getting taken down helps because of the danger he presented on the ground.

Btw, I do like the comparison you made and there are similarities for sure.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

WoozyFailGuy
News Middleweight rankings update: Fluffy #9, Allen #10, RDR #15, Bo Nickal OUT
2 3
Replies
49
Views
2K
Cheese_&_mma_lover
Cheese_&_mma_lover
Ara tech
The end of Bo Nickal ? Reinier de Ridder is a tough challenge to overcome...
2
Replies
34
Views
1K
ElLunico
E
BoxerMaurits
  • Poll Poll
Media Reinier de Ridder hopes to have a proper ‘Grappling Match’ with Bo Nickal: “Who wants to see us Strike?”
2
Replies
39
Views
1K
Meatspin
Meatspin
Al Tair
Why all the hate for Bo ?
2
Replies
26
Views
451
7 others
7 others

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,263,908
Messages
57,253,870
Members
175,602
Latest member
rigby_11

Share this page

Back
Top