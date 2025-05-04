RDR v Bo looked similar to DJ v Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo came into MMA with elite wrestling and rose up the ranks quickly, partially due the FLW division at the time still being a new division that needed contenders. Cejudo for the most part was dominant on his way to the title. His striking overall was much better than Bo Nickals but still it is arguable that Cejudo did not have a complete style adapted for MMA just yet.



DJ and RDR are very good technical grapplers on top of having physicality, experience and a well rounded game. Both had knowledge and skill in clinching from a grappling perspective and also striking perspective.



Both were able to do enough in the clinch to not get out grappled instantly and instead find good knees. They did not just rush the strikes in the clinch but they made sure they were landing things of value.



Cejudo would go on to improve in that area and significantly improved his entire game after that loss. Bo may be able to do the same although I do think he has a bit more of mountain to climb in terms of improving striking. But with enough improvement in the clinch and enough striking he may be able to turn it around and reach the top. While this was not a great showing for Bo I do think he can learn a whole lot from it and is a bit of an eye-opener as to where he needs to improve.