RDR next fight should be strickland

ArtardFiesta
@purple
- Oct 20, 2021
- 2,119
- 5,078
The guy is a big dude and is awkward pressure will wear sean down who will constantly be moving away and jabbing. sean is probably top 3 in cardio in this division so it should be interesting to see how he responds. I think he can match the pressure given all the trails and tribulations he has been through in his life, fighting is easy. Great fight that should keep mw interesting. I guess they will do it in Austrailia seeing that sean is banned from fighting in the states.