RDR next fight should be strickland

The guy is a big dude and is awkward pressure will wear sean down who will constantly be moving away and jabbing. sean is probably top 3 in cardio in this division so it should be interesting to see how he responds. I think he can match the pressure given all the trails and tribulations he has been through in his life, fighting is easy. Great fight that should keep mw interesting. I guess they will do it in Austrailia seeing that sean is banned from fighting in the states.
 
Yes or Izzy
 
UFC likely won't book Sean until NSAC resolves his case. They could book Sean elsewhere, but won't out of principle for the situation.

It's a decent fight though.
 
I think they have been training partners in the past.

But yeah, that might be a decent match up.

Sean probably would be forced to fight due to RDRs constant pressure. I doubt he'd be able to do his usual jab-teep shit for very long.
 
Once Fluffy beats Dolidze, him vs RDR early 2026 will make perfect sense for a # 1 contender fight.

Fluffy's W-streak is already as good or better than Caio's who is getting Dana-White-privilege'd into a Imavov fight.
 
RDR's next fight should be a title eliminator, and Strickland is in a rebuilding phase and suspended.

Imavov x Borralho isn't until September, but that should produce the next contender

Izzy has lost 4 of his last 5, he should not fight RDR, he's on a 3 fight losing streak.

Fluffy x Dolidze winner is a good match for RDR
 
His best win is a decision over Brendan Allen, so I disagree, but definitely agree he's likely to beat Doldize.
 
ddp is too much for rdr. rdr is basically a temu version of him.

if khamzat loses he fights costa. even if he wins i think his first defense is against costa. LOL would love khamzat to keep trolling and start dming cheyene buys to piss of dolidze.
 
He beat Allen just as decisively as Imavov did. And Allen would very likely be favored over Cannonier, Caio's best win(also decision). Caio's win before that was Paul Craig LOL
 
the division is back logged up right now. You have Imavov next but then if khamzat wins you got costa getting the next shot and then maybe have imavov vs rdr.
 
RDR would lose to Strickland. Sean has better 5 round cardio than Rob, equally good defensive grappling (maybe better even, Dricus battered Rob on the ground and he couldn't do anything grappling Strickland) and is way harder to push back and pressure.
 
