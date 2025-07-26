RDR has poor defense and how to exploit it

RDR is a good offensive fighter but his defense has a lot of openings.



RDR never moved his head off center line to avoid Rob’s jab. He would just raise his guard, posture back, and retreat to avoid the cross. Rob could’ve thrown more feints, or alternated the jab with a cross to the body and jab with a cross to the head. A leg kick on RDR’s retreat would’ve kept him guessing too.



RDR literally hugs his way into most of the grappling exchanges. A short left hook or shovel hook to the liver would’ve disrupted his entries. He also uses the clinch poorly in open space for such a taller fighter.



RDR drops his left arm when throwing the left knee to maintain his balance, which Rob timed well with the overhands. RDR started baiting the overhand with a knee to initiate grappling, but Rob could’ve thrown just a single head kick to break up his timing and use it for feints.



In R5 Rob finally started hitting the body on RDR’s retreat and it really disrupted his rhythm. As soon as he gets hit he raises his guard, becoming very susceptible to a head-body-head combo.