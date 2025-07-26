  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

RDR has poor defense and how to exploit it

RDR is a good offensive fighter but his defense has a lot of openings.

RDR never moved his head off center line to avoid Rob’s jab. He would just raise his guard, posture back, and retreat to avoid the cross. Rob could’ve thrown more feints, or alternated the jab with a cross to the body and jab with a cross to the head. A leg kick on RDR’s retreat would’ve kept him guessing too.

RDR literally hugs his way into most of the grappling exchanges. A short left hook or shovel hook to the liver would’ve disrupted his entries. He also uses the clinch poorly in open space for such a taller fighter.

RDR drops his left arm when throwing the left knee to maintain his balance, which Rob timed well with the overhands. RDR started baiting the overhand with a knee to initiate grappling, but Rob could’ve thrown just a single head kick to break up his timing and use it for feints.

In R5 Rob finally started hitting the body on RDR’s retreat and it really disrupted his rhythm. As soon as he gets hit he raises his guard, becoming very susceptible to a head-body-head combo.
 
RDR has a certain gumby quality to his movement and damage absorption. At times he looks silly and almost whimsical spinning around like an idiot, then he will throw out some solid jabs and seems to become an oppressive force. He's a bit like DDP in that he seems incredibly unique, and sloppy, but his skills are undeniable
 
MetaIIica said:
You should sign up to the UFC and try this on him
Ts in his mind beating up De Ridder <lol>
 
Hes so unathletic. But hes huge for that weight class with long limbs and clearly to be tough as hell. Hes a problem because of how big he is but I dont see any special quality. Like I said he's slow as hell
 
ElLunico said:
Hes so unathletic. But hes huge for that weight class with long limbs and clearly to be tough as hell. Hes a problem because of how big he is but I dont see any special quality. Like I said he's slow as hell
Click to expand...
His grappling presents a threat too. MW isn't exactly stacked with beastly grapplers except Khamzat, and being able to constantly pressure your opponent even while taking damage is an asset too. Those body shots, pressure, and the grappling all combined together really sapped Rob's gas tank by the end of the 3rd.
 
