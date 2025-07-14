Social RCMP says that having "traditional values" might mean you're extremist

For non Canadians, RCMP stands for royal Canadian mounted police, which I guess is like the Canadian version of the FBI.

So yeah, this is where we're at in Canada, if you espouse conservative traditional values in Canada, your neighbour might be reporting you to big brother telling them you're an extremist, you can't make this shit up.

Here is the video, by the way Staff Sargent Camille Habel is of course "non binary".






Talking about some vague signs of terrorism. Immediately goes to beliefs about gender ideology.

Get the dumb broads out of positions of power, before they get the "utopia" they want.
 
These are the same people that said to leave your car keys at the front door easy to get for anyone that wants to break into your home and steal them, right.

Well this stupid statement makes sense then.
 
Give him a break. He lives on some remote Island, and has no idea of the real world.
 
He wishes, LOL. He's from PEI. We barely acknowledge them as part of the country. They didn't even want to become part of Canada, because their island chiefs were too proud. We had to basically force them to join(for some stupid reason) after their cavemen leaders left them in financial ruin. If there was any justice in the world, they would've been left to fend for themselves, and be some weird tribe on a BBC documentary today. They haven't stopped sucking off the tit ever since.

Absolutely useless province.
 
Damn that explains a lot, I put that loser on ignore a while ago so I have no idea what he says now I can only see who you guys are responding to. Normally I like some push back and back n' forth on here, but there are a few members who have absolutely nothing at all to offer, just can't even be bothered acknowledging their existence, I can only imagine his dumb responses, always the same predictable garbage.
 
You should've seen his caveman brain during COVID.

"Why no can New York do same as PEI? We shut down. All three tribes. Everything good. Why NYC have problem doing same?"
 
You don’t remember the famous interview from the police force advising to leave your keys by the door because they just want your car?
 
Yeah, his trailer park with a population of him and a few dozen of his relatives vs a city of 10 million people... virtually identical.

I think in PEI all you had to do was refrain from screwing your cousins for a few weeks and you stop the spread.
 
