Koro_11
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Aug 17, 2006
- Messages
- 24,461
- Reaction score
- 28,786
For non Canadians, RCMP stands for royal Canadian mounted police, which I guess is like the Canadian version of the FBI.
So yeah, this is where we're at in Canada, if you espouse conservative traditional values in Canada, your neighbour might be reporting you to big brother telling them you're an extremist, you can't make this shit up.
Here is the video, by the way Staff Sargent Camille Habel is of course "non binary".
So yeah, this is where we're at in Canada, if you espouse conservative traditional values in Canada, your neighbour might be reporting you to big brother telling them you're an extremist, you can't make this shit up.
Here is the video, by the way Staff Sargent Camille Habel is of course "non binary".