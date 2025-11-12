Raw Dawg Royval on UFC White House. The promotion has been absolutely smoked with the truth.

sports.yahoo.com

Fans first! UFC fighters starting to bail on ‘political’ White House lineup, push back against ‘Hunger Games’ tributes for bored ‘billionaires’

“Raw Dawg” doesn’t care about next year’s historic event. You’ve probably noticed, nearly every Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter — American or not — has been clamoring to get on the highly anticipated UFC White House card set for next summer. And it makes sense. UFC CEO Dana White...
sports.yahoo.com sports.yahoo.com

“I don’t give a shit about fighting at the f—king White House. I wanna fight in front of big crowds, bro,” Royval told the In The Arena MMA podcast. “It’s like, how big can the White House even have of a stadium? Is that shit outside, too? “I don’t give a f—k about any of our political figures right now, and to fight in front of them seems like some f—king Hunger Games type of f—king shit. I don’t give a f—k to fight in front of some f—king billionaires that could give a shit less about me. F—k you guys. I want to fight in front of people who are Raw Dawg fans, fans of MMA, and who can relate to me.I don’t give a f—k about impressing any politicians. I don’t care about the Presidents. I just don’t want to fight at the White House if I’m being honest,” Royval concluded. “Also, I’m too Mexican-looking and I don’t know. Who knows, next thing you know, I’m in Mexico and I don’t speak Spanish.”

Lololol. Fan for life.

In before personal attacks on "Raw Dawg"
 
, I’m too Mexican-looking. ICE is suspiciously arresting motherf—kers, and I don’t know. Who knows, next thing you know, I’m in Mexico and I don’t speak Spanish.”

I don’t give a f—k about any of our political figures right now, and to fight in front of them seems like some f—king Hunger Games type of f—king shit. I don’t give a f—k to fight in front of some f—king billionaires that could give a shit less about me.
This whole thing reeks of Roman gladiators fighting for the entertainment of the emperor and the senators
 
Based
 
Knows wont be there, made "headlines" dissing the event, the "big crowds" isnt exactly the arena, sure thats cool to fight in front of 20k live fans, something he wont ever see happening, the White House card (if it ever happens) will be a MAJOR event, people will tune in into the millions, specially because PPV will be dead by then...expect crazy numbers in streaming viewership.
 
That's the response every fighter should have lol this event is a fucking joke. Dana is acting like this is going to bring UFC to the next level, but guess what? If after 32 years certain people still don't watch it, they never will. This isn't going to be 100 million views, it's going to be the same as it always is, or worse.

This whole event is for Trump by Trump, so they can pretend to be Roman emperors eating grapes and drinking wine while gladiators fight to the death, it's pathetic.
 
