Raw Dawg Royval on UFC White House. The promotion has been absolutely smoked with the truth.

Captain Herb
Aug 8, 2013
- 15,770
- 8,655
Fans first! UFC fighters starting to bail on ‘political’ White House lineup, push back against ‘Hunger Games’ tributes for bored ‘billionaires’
“Raw Dawg” doesn’t care about next year’s historic event. You’ve probably noticed, nearly every Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter — American or not — has been clamoring to get on the highly anticipated UFC White House card set for next summer. And it makes sense. UFC CEO Dana White...
sports.yahoo.com
“I don’t give a shit about fighting at the f—king White House. I wanna fight in front of big crowds, bro,” Royval told the In The Arena MMA podcast. “It’s like, how big can the White House even have of a stadium? Is that shit outside, too? “I don’t give a f—k about any of our political figures right now, and to fight in front of them seems like some f—king Hunger Games type of f—king shit. I don’t give a f—k to fight in front of some f—king billionaires that could give a shit less about me. F—k you guys. I want to fight in front of people who are Raw Dawg fans, fans of MMA, and who can relate to me.I don’t give a f—k about impressing any politicians. I don’t care about the Presidents. I just don’t want to fight at the White House if I’m being honest,” Royval concluded. “Also, I’m too Mexican-looking and I don’t know. Who knows, next thing you know, I’m in Mexico and I don’t speak Spanish.”
Lololol. Fan for life.
In before personal attacks on "Raw Dawg"
