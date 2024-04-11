Considering Rosas fought scared against Rodriguez and panic wrestled himself into gassing is a worrying sign but he also came back and KO’d Mitchell with confidence and a bit of slick set ups. Rosas did show some very high level wrestling against Rodriguez too until he gassed and panicked.



I haven’t seen much of Turcios except for his TUF finale but he seems to bring a crazy amount of pressure, cardio and ability to attack at all times which should be very interesting against a man who tried to avoid his toughest fight when he gassed.





I think Rosas will show to be the more skilled all around fighter and his physicality should help him win round 1 by a wide margin but this is a great test to see if he falls apart and loses the mental battle again against a tough fighter willing to fight back. I’m split 50/50.