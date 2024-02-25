BoxerMaurits
By Big Marcel Dorff:
“Little info. I took down the rebooking post for Rosas Jr. vs. Turcios.
The UFC broadcast, Dana himself and the official UFC account on X confirmed the fight was happening next week. According to Turcios he hasn't signed anything (as you can see in his IG stories).
No idea why the UFC thought they could announce it without both sides agreeing to fight next week. Don't know if it is still being worked on but for now I took it down.”
UPDATE:
Fight is off
Fight is off
