Rumored Raul Rosas Jr. vs Ricky Turcios not happening next weekend

By Big Marcel Dorff:

“Little info. I took down the rebooking post for Rosas Jr. vs. Turcios.
The UFC broadcast, Dana himself and the official UFC account on X confirmed the fight was happening next week. According to Turcios he hasn't signed anything (as you can see in his IG stories).

No idea why the UFC thought they could announce it without both sides agreeing to fight next week. Don't know if it is still being worked on but for now I took it down.”

1708887566859.jpeg

1708887583077.jpeg

1708887597660.jpeg
 
How sick is this guy that he’s out next weekend too ?
 
Elvis. said:
How sick is this guy that he’s out next weekend too ?
No Turcios just hasnt signed the contract yet, its another case of Dana pressuring them to take it for next week since that card is falling apart.
 
Kids these days just ain't wanna show up to work they ain't tryna get that paper too coddled fam weak generation 👴🗣️☁️☁️
 
Sounds like a case of the nerves kicked in and he quit right before the fight.

Anything that is serious illness related would have been noticeable prior to 5mins before the fight starting. That’s bullshit and I hope Turcios gets paid for showing up and doing his job.
This whole situation sounds extra sus and reeks of UFC favoritism and bullshit.
 
Fuck this ugly hypejob anyway.

No idea why the fuck he was getting the CM Punk treatment of having the UFC recruit extra shitty opponents just to pretend the kid is UFC level in the first place.

Now he pulls out 5 MINUTES before his fight?
