His first ever guest, lol.
I follow this girl on Instagram, she’s an amateur boxer who also posts some thirst traps, don’t know anything about Drake thoProbably needs to read the room a little better. Get some banter and rapport going before making jokes like that.
Also need context, was she going to see drake later?
He’s a 20 year old famous cage fighter though, so I’m not going to judge too harshly. The things I thought and said at 20 were probably way more stupid. Luckily I just didn’t have a platform and a podcast to broadcast how dumb I was
You honestly just sound old, stubborn, and negative. Promotion has always been the name of the game. But there is plenty of good content that isn’t filled with bs. Demetrious Johnson, Jaxxon podcast, etcThe older I get, the more off put I am by MMA. It's just tik tokers and soap opera, bring me back to the days of the pride Lady epic announcing, face the pain intros and fighters who just wanted to be the best without making a tik tok zoo out of themself
Haven't seen a UFC fighter make a woman this uncomfortable since Tom propositioned Nina.
Why you follow her lol. Is she goodI follow this girl on Instagram, she’s an amateur boxer who also posts some thirst traps, don’t know anything about Drake tho
That was Tom’s A gameCome on lads to be fair Tom probably had three or four pints in him. haha
I just prefer the Machida's, Jiri's and Pereira's, they are there to fight and not say outlandish, ridiculous things just to get some promotion, it makes more people act like clowns and keeps an ugly cycle going. I get some people are just assholes, but martial arts has always been about respect. Ironic we have fighters thar preach respect, loyalty and honour but then they'll also go fake push each other at weigh ins and say over the line disrespectful things about each others familys, countries, religions etc just to promote a fight, I find it disgusting and contradicting. In saying that I do appreciate genuine hatred in a build up, just not when they have to fabricate itYou honestly just sound old, stubborn, and negative. Promotion has always been the name of the game. But there is plenty of good content that isn’t filled with bs. Demetrious Johnson, Jaxxon podcast, etc
Yeah if the UFC paid and promoted their fighters correctly, many guys wouldn’t have to fake promotion and make tik toksI just prefer the Machida's, Jiri's and Pereira's, they are there to fight and not say outlandish, ridiculous things just to get some promotion, it makes more people act like clowns and keeps an ugly cycle going. I get some people are just assholes, but martial arts has always been about respect. Ironic we have fighters thar preach respect, loyalty and honour but then they'll also go fake push each other at weigh ins and say over the line disrespectful things about each others familys, countries, religions etc just to promote a fight, I find it disgusting and contradicting. In saying that I do appreciate genuine hatred in a build up, just not when they have to fabricate it
That's why I mostly watch it for freeThe older I get, the more off put I am by MMA. It's just tik tokers and soap opera, bring me back to the days of the pride Lady epic announcing, face the pain intros and fighters who just wanted to be the best without making a tik tok zoo out of themself