That dude is actually a great person. That dude gives back to the community all the time. I know you guys don't care, 'cause unlike real martial artists, most of you guys just wanna see blood. I don't follow him 'cause he's a "prankster," I follow him because he's a philanthropist. Pretty cool that Rosas moved treadmills, though. It showed that he's mature for his age.



Most BJJ guys are very patient and gentle people. So, if he was a few years older, he probably would've laughed it off. No need to cheapshot him, though, 'cause he definitely did. You guys hate people like Masvidal for doing something like that, even though you all hate Colby, too. So, it's weird that you dgaf about the principle of the cheapshot. But it is what I'd expect out of this group. But Rosas didn't need to.