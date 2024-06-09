Raul Rosas Is No Sage Northcutt/Paige Vanzant

Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT)
Still green but still young. He’s still at the point in his career he will need to have his matches chosen somewhat carefully. But the UFC has gotten behind him so I’m sure that will happen. I’m not sold yet, it’s all dependent on if he continues to improve and doesn’t run into a bad match up too early in his career.
I think fighters with a grappling base tend to do alot better in the UFC as prospects(outside of Izzy/Alex and a few others obviously).
That's why i'm FAR more high on him as a prospect than Sage/Paige.