Raul Rosas Is No Sage Northcutt/Paige Vanzant

His striking is looking a little better every fight and he's damn good on the floor at 19.

Exciting for 135.
 
Sage wasnt a bum, guy did go 6-2 in the UFC, left having won three in a row. The Barberena loss aged pretty well too.
 
He is better looking and more talented than both of those great white hypes
 
Still green but still young. He’s still at the point in his career he will need to have his matches chosen somewhat carefully. But the UFC has gotten behind him so I’m sure that will happen. I’m not sold yet, it’s all dependent on if he continues to improve and doesn’t run into a bad match up too early in his career.
 
Well both Sage and Rosas started off with a 3-1 UFC record. We don't know Rosas' ceiling.
 
blaseblase said:
Well both Sage and Rosas started off with a 3-1 UFC record. We don't know Rosas' ceiling.
Click to expand...
I think fighters with a grappling base tend to do alot better in the UFC as prospects(outside of Izzy/Alex and a few others obviously).
That's why i'm FAR more high on him as a prospect than Sage/Paige.
 
I wonder if they will insert him into the Grasso card.
 
