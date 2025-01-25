Rate your life out of 10.

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
If I had to give it a rating I'd say it's about an 8.
If you look at the bigger picture, my life is very good to be honest.
I'm blessed to be living where I am. Having all my essential needs taken care of.
Can there be an improvement? Yes, but there is a lot of people in such worst situations.
That I can't take this life for granted.
