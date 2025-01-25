  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Rate your life out of 10.

Rate it.

  • 10 - I'm living the best life ever.

    Votes: 1 20.0%

  • 9.5

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 9

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 8.5

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 8

    Votes: 3 60.0%

  • 7.5

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 7

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 6.5

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 6

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 5.5

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 5 - I'm living a mediocre life at best.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 4.5

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 4

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 3.5

    Votes: 1 20.0%

  • 3

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 2.5

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 2

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 1.5

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 1

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 0 - Can't imagine it being worst than this.

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    5
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
35,677
Reaction score
48,384
If I had to give it a rating I'd say it's about an 8.

If you look at the bigger picture, my life is very good to be honest.

I'm blessed to be living where I am. Having all my essential needs taken care of.

Can there be an improvement? Yes, but there is a lot of people in such worst situations.

That I can't take this life for granted.
 
A 10 would be Tom Cruise or GOAT President Donald J Trump. Very few people reach that level of life.

As for me, all basic needs are met. Things are maintaining positively. But I could definitely do better. I feel most people can always do better. So I'll probably give myself a 7.
<Fedor23>
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,257,074
Messages
56,810,315
Members
175,416
Latest member
prophecy

Share this page

Back
Top