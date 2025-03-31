Rate your favorite current male champion (as of 3/30/2025 )

  • Tom Aspinall ( REAL CHAMP )

    Votes: 4 13.3%

  • Jon Jones (Fake paper HW chump)

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Uncle Big Ank (LHW Champ)

    Votes: 2 6.7%

  • Dricus Africanus (MW Champ)

    Votes: 7 23.3%

  • Belal Muhammad (WW Champ)

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Islam Makhachev (LW Champ)

    Votes: 9 30.0%

  • Illia Topuria (Fw Champ...even though he is vacating it)

    Votes: 4 13.3%

  • Merab Dvashvili (BW Champ)

    Votes: 2 6.7%

  • Alexandre Pantoja (SW Champ)

    Votes: 2 6.7%
It’s down to Islam and Illia for me. I voted Illia though since I’m sure he will be getting a lot less love than Islam
 
HHJ said:
It’s a valid response.. doesn’t mean I dislike the current champs. Just means kinda neutral on all of them so hard to pick a clear favorite.
 
I'm not downplaying it's validity, I am simply uninterested in someone saying they dont have a favorite. This thread is not for those people.
 
To watch? There's a few good choices to pick from. Pantoja for exciting, fast, and well-rounded skills. On the flip side you've got the unorthodox effectiveness of DDP. Tom and Ilia also bring big excitement with their ability to get finishes anywhere.

Favorite in terms of which champs are just generally  likable? ... fuck, that's tough. I guess Tom. Maybe Islam or DDP, depending on what you can stomach. Pantoja is largely ignorable personality-wise, which already puts him in the top half. Frankly, it's a low bar all round.
 
I voted for the only African on the ballot to prove to you all that I am in fact not hasist
 
Why? Favorite has a connotation of evoking a strong emotion to me, and I’m assuming a few others as well. If Fedor was a current champion in the UFC, I wouldn’t have to think twice. But when I look at the current list, I can say I enjoy watching all of them fight, but no particular one makes me feel strong enough to say that champ is my favorite out of the current line up. I think it’s disingenuous to pick “the one I like the most out of the list” when that particular choice doesn’t equate to a favorite. I guess it’s semantics, but favorite has a different connotation to me than best out of a given selection, and therefore I think “none of the above” is an interesting answer. It gives insight to the sentiment of the current list of champions and could represent a small segment of Sherdog. I feel like favorite should cause some type of definitive response like as if I saw Fedor on the list..meaning a champion I could for one reason or another, clearly articulate why said champ is my favorite and not just “well, I guess from this list I’d have to pick..”
 
I dont ignore him. He is someone who had to grind long an hard to get to where he is. I also remember how he brought up his father abandoning his family when he was little. He had something to say about that when he was crowned champ.

So I definitley like him and wish him good will.
 
Opponent selection has kind of hurt my interest in watching Pants, but I'm generally excited about any high skill fly fights. I could watch him fight Moreno and Royval multiple times without hesitation
 
I dont care! hahahah

Make a thread about how you dont care about any of the champions. I am sure it would be a very entertaining and informative thread, if it hasnt already been done 500 times.
 
The Gooch is coming...
 
Fair enough.
 
Not only can I not remember that or anything he's said, I can't even mentally picture his voice. It's not on purpose or anything, I just don't recall.

But I do know he's fucking good and exciting to watch, so there's that.

I was going to add him to Moreno and Royval as the people I could watch him fight, but once I started needing to write qualifiers as someone he hadn't fought yet, I abandoned it.

I hope we slot him right in there for the shot. Should give enough time for Moreno/Royval to put a stamp on a rematch, or give Kape/KKF the chance at a signature and deserving win.
 
