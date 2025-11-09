Rate UFC 322 Main card.

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Co main = wmma.
For me its a 2
Nothing, the person who posted that needs their head examined.What's so bad about Weili Zhang vs. Valentina? The two best women fighters today and the two greatest WMMA fighters of all-time.
I think it's a fantastic card on paper. I'm not going to buy it because I refuse to put money in Dana White's pocket, but I think this is one of the best PPV's of 2025.
Which probably means that when they actually get in the cage, the fights will suck.
I’m with you.Put in historical context it is a solid 8.
Compared to the shit they've been putting out recently, it may as well be a 9.5.
You're not excited for D-1 Leon to make an appearance?Solid 8. The top three fights are quite interesting. The bottom two.....meh.