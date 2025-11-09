Rate UFC 322 Main card.

I think it's a fantastic card on paper. I'm not going to buy it because I refuse to put money in Dana White's pocket, but I think this is one of the best PPV's of 2025.

Which probably means that when they actually get in the cage, the fights will suck.
 
I think it's a fantastic card on paper. I'm not going to buy it because I refuse to put money in Dana White's pocket, but I think this is one of the best PPV's of 2025.

Which probably means that when they actually get in the cage, the fights will suck.
lol btw vote if you don't mind.
 
I’d say that it’s a solid 8; it’s a very good main card, but no one on there that makes me want to buy the ppv; these should be some good fights though 👌🏿👌🏿
 
I give it a 9. Very solid card, only thing is I din't really see the huge deal about JDM, he had a competitive fight with Holland. Unless he has good offensive wrestling, MVP or possibly even 90 year old Wonderboy would absolutely school him.
 
Solid 8. The top three fights are quite interesting. The bottom two.....meh.
 
Put in historical context it is a solid 8.

Compared to the shit they've been putting out recently, it may as well be a 9.5.
I’m with you.

The Gane vs Aspinall main card was horrible, the main event was ruined by the eyepoke but still. I’m still in recovery for spending my night with those fights lol

Co-main is WMMA but it’s just about the only WMMA fight worth of being there. Valentina is on the decline and doesn’t have the aura anymore, IMO.

The main card opener should be a fun one. BSD always goes after it. The dude is a beast!
 
Zuffa-era this would just be normal.

Now it’s all about TKO and its shareholders; fuck the goofs who fight for us, how the fuck can we pay them less? Fuck.
<31>
 
Its all you can ask for. Ill say 8/10 the only thing lacking is legit like bad blood drama or just mega star power. But it checks the boxes for me. 5 fight i actually care to watch
 
I’m going for an 8. Just because I have a feeling a card this good on paper will not deliver entirely.
 
I've got a bad feeling the co main could be a 5 round sparring session and the main event could be 5 rounds of grinding top control. Hope I'm wrong, gave it 8/10.
 
