Rate UFC 315 - I give it a 2 of 10

Positives - Mike Malott, Benoit St Denis are exciting, but on the undercard - Aldo has a good fight against a streaking veteran

Negatives - Belal will likley grapple a 5 round decision, 3 WMMA fights on main card
 
I rate this thread a 0/10. Not sure why some of you watch the sport? Just complain like women and children about it. Please, go away. Nothing wrong with stacked cards, but every card isn't going to be stacked. Just had a highly entertaining card and here we are, complaining about the next.
 
Is this Belal posting?

LOL, someone mad

Asking to provide a rating of an event does not equate to complaining

And I def wont be watching this card.
 
1.Theres 2 WMMA fights on the main card not 3.
2.BSD/Alvarez got added to the main card as shown during 314.
3.UFC will probably add at least 2 more fights to the card.

Card isnt great but its not terrible either, ill give it a 5 which might increase to a 6 depending on what they add to the card.
 
Sherdog has Andrade on main card between Also and Valentina
 
Moving the morales burns fight dropped this from a 6 to a 4
 
Only fight I'm truly interested in from that is JDM vs Belal and that's a fight where I still feel like Belal will dominate JDM but who the fuck knows, so I have to watch it.

Valentina used to be my gal and she's awesome but she's not in her prime anymore lets get real. Other than the Grasso fight there's not any fights at all on the card that are meaningful for the divisions. Like top 10 guys battling it out or something.

Truly a piece of turd for being a PPV.
 
Easily the worst on paper PPV in UFC history.

Look at it, lol.

giphy.gif
 
4/10, main event, BSD fight, and the aldo fight are the only interesting fights on the card.
 
Fight Night quality for PPV prices, disgusting card.
 
