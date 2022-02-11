Movies Rate: Tombstone (1993) New Review

Few$More
Apr 6, 2020
21,156
45,230
Tombstone

Tombstone-lead.jpg









Synopsis: Wyatt Earp (Kurt Russell) and his brothers, Morgan (Bill Paxton) and Virgil (Sam Elliott), have left their gunslinger ways behind them to settle down and start a business in the town of Tombstone, Ariz. While they aren't looking to find trouble, trouble soon finds them when they become targets of the ruthless Cowboy gang. Now, together with Wyatt's best friend, Doc Holliday (Val Kilmer), the brothers pick up their guns once more to restore order to a lawless land.

My Rating: 8/10

Edit: I just watched this again and here's my take...

The first half is pretty close to a 10/10 for me, it's a really high 9/10. It's excellent. But it falls apart for me in the 2nd half as soon as the women gets shot at and Sam Elliot get wounded. Bill Paxton leaves pissed off into the storm coming off like he's going for revenge. NOPE. The very next scene he's shooting pool and then 2 seconds later he gets shot which then kills him. Wtf is that stupid shit lol it made 0 sense. I also HATED Michael Rooker turning face and switching sides just because they shot at the women. Michael Rooker is the perfect actor for a villain. They should not have made him switch over.

When Sam Elliot and the women leave on the train the rest of the film should have just been Kurt Russell and Val Kilmer only going after the gang. Clint Eastwood/Lee Van Cleef would have killed the entire gang. Paul Newman/Robert Redford would have went down shooting. Kurt and Val should have had a better ending to this film. Even Docs death was anticlimactic. He's playing cards and tells Kurt Russell to leave and then he dies. He deserved a better ending imo

NO NO NO NOO NOOO NOOO wasted the death of a really good villain. Kurt walking into the open where all of the bad guys miss every single shot at him is one thing I will always hate in movies especially this one.

I also hated the love angle between Kurt and the actress. The ending itself was so corny/cheesy/lame/sappy romantic ending that should never take place in a western.

I love the first half and I strongly dislike the 2nd half.

First half high 9/10
Second half high 6 low 7/10

Overall 8/10 it's a great movie that should have been a masterpiece but it isn't. For me I will gladly watch the first hour and then Im turning it off.
 
9. Incredible film, always love going back to it, but there's a few wacky things that prevent it from being a 10. Still, it's a favorite of mine.
 
8.5/10

My brothers used to watch it all together growing up and say all the lines from the movie. Didnt realize that was Billy Bob Thorton getting slapped at the table till later in life

I'm your huckleberry
Well a daisy if you do
Skin that smoke waggon and see what happens
You gonna do something or just sit there and bleed


I just wish they would have killed Ike during the movie. That damn coward rat bastard!
 
Plutoburn said:
Not a particular big fan of westerns but this one is great, owning no small part to Val, his acting and character singlehandedly pushed up the movie by 2 points for me from 7 to 9.
I thought westerns were boring and terrible, not for me for sure. But last year I fell in love with them and haven't looked back. You should definitely check out the good the bad and the ugly if you haven't already. Not only the best western easily but also one of my favorite films.
 
Hart Break Kick 97 said:
He was only nominated for an MTV award. He did not win. Weird he wasn't even nominated for an Oscar, it was definitely Oscar worthy to me.
so these were the people nominated the year he would have been...

WINNER
TOMMY LEE JONES
The Fugitive
NOMINEES
LEONARDO DICAPRIO
What's Eating Gilbert Grape
RALPH FIENNES
Schindler's List
JOHN MALKOVICH
In the Line of Fire
PETE POSTLETHWAITE
In the Name of the Father


I haven't seen any of these movies other than the Fugitive. But I still feel confident that he should have been nominated over at least some of them. Tough to say that he should have won over Tommy Lee Jones though.
 
I seen all of them lol
 
I wasn't impressed with TLJ, thought Leo and John gave better performances.
 
StonedLemur said:
Leo was unreal in that role, as was Malky
Might be his best performance. Both are top notch in every movie they're in.

Fav John performance is definitely Rounders

Fav Leo is either Django or Hollywood.
 
Hart Break Kick 97 said:
Might be his best performance. Both are top notch in every movie they're in.

Fav John performance is definitely Rounders

Fav Leo is either Django or Hollywood.
Rounders was awesome.
Leo is definitely better in The Aviator, The Beach,....and Basketball Diaries might even be his best.
 
