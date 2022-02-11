Tombstone

My Rating: 8/10Edit: I just watched this again and here's my take...The first half is pretty close to a 10/10 for me, it's a really high 9/10. It's excellent. But it falls apart for me in the 2nd half as soon as the women gets shot at and Sam Elliot get wounded. Bill Paxton leaves pissed off into the storm coming off like he's going for revenge. NOPE. The very next scene he's shooting pool and then 2 seconds later he gets shot which then kills him. Wtf is that stupid shit lol it made 0 sense. I also HATED Michael Rooker turning face and switching sides just because they shot at the women. Michael Rooker is the perfect actor for a villain. They should not have made him switch over.When Sam Elliot and the women leave on the train the rest of the film should have just been Kurt Russell and Val Kilmer only going after the gang. Clint Eastwood/Lee Van Cleef would have killed the entire gang. Paul Newman/Robert Redford would have went down shooting. Kurt and Val should have had a better ending to this film. Even Docs death was anticlimactic. He's playing cards and tells Kurt Russell to leave and then he dies. He deserved a better ending imoNO NO NO NOO NOOO NOOO wasted the death of a really good villain. Kurt walking into the open where all of the bad guys miss every single shot at him is one thing I will always hate in movies especially this one.I also hated the love angle between Kurt and the actress. The ending itself was so corny/cheesy/lame/sappy romantic ending that should never take place in a western.I love the first half and I strongly dislike the 2nd half.First half high 9/10Second half high 6 low 7/10Overall 8/10 it's a great movie that should have been a masterpiece but it isn't. For me I will gladly watch the first hour and then Im turning it off.