Rate this thing I do on weirdness 0-10

0 being completely normal and 10 being bat-shit insane.So about a year ago my toilet bowl/line started leaking. Me, being the lazy bastard I am turned off the water at the wall instead of fixing it immediately. I eventually bought some cheap supplies at Wal-Mart, then left them there for months before I finally spent the ~1 hour it took to replace the parts and get it up and running again.Here's the "weird" part. Instead of walking the 20 feet to the other bathroom, I started pissing in plastic cups and leaving them on the bathroom counter. I put to-go plastic lids on top, so I didn't have to smell the piss. I fixed it several months ago and I still use the plastic cups to piss in. Like 10 of them. I don't use them all because I pour the cups down the toilet whenever I have to shit, but I do go several days without pooping sometimes and the cups fill up.And for anyone wondering, THIS IS A TRUE STORY. I kept doing it to save water, I guess and because I got used to it. I'm telling y'all. You haven't REALLY lived until you pissed into a bunch of red Solo-style plastic cups.