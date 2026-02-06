  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Rate this thing I do on weirdness 0-10

Brom Bones

Brom Bones

Where's that bitch Ichabod?
@Black
Joined
Oct 6, 2006
Messages
6,118
Reaction score
6,339
0 being completely normal and 10 being bat-shit insane.

So about a year ago my toilet bowl/line started leaking. Me, being the lazy bastard I am turned off the water at the wall instead of fixing it immediately. I eventually bought some cheap supplies at Wal-Mart, then left them there for months before I finally spent the ~1 hour it took to replace the parts and get it up and running again.

Here's the "weird" part. Instead of walking the 20 feet to the other bathroom, I started pissing in plastic cups and leaving them on the bathroom counter. I put to-go plastic lids on top, so I didn't have to smell the piss. I fixed it several months ago and I still use the plastic cups to piss in. Like 10 of them. I don't use them all because I pour the cups down the toilet whenever I have to shit, but I do go several days without pooping sometimes and the cups fill up.

And for anyone wondering, THIS IS A TRUE STORY. I kept doing it to save water, I guess and because I got used to it. I'm telling y'all. You haven't REALLY lived until you pissed into a bunch of red Solo-style plastic cups.

Why didnt you just piss into the shower?


tenor.gif
 
You sound like one of those weird, creepy hoarders...

How filthy is your house that you just have piss jars hanging around?

9/10 weirdness/grossness.
 
in all seriousness i hope you're just trolling.

if not, you've fallen into hoarder territory or something so please seek some help. also see your doctor! pooping every several days is really bad and it could be building up toxins in your blood affecting your overall health.
 
