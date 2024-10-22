I was browsing the PS store yesterday and something hit me- this gen is now 4 years old. One of the games I specifically wanted to get a PS5 for- Horizon Forbidden West came out over 2 years ago!



I started to really look at the catalog and realized there have not been many great games exclusive to this gen. Don't get me wrong, I played the shit out of Horizon, Gow Ragnarok, Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart and Returnal... but 4 years in there isn't much else on PS5 that can be considered "must play"



There are plenty of remakes and remasters but a real drought of original content. The hardware is impressive but overall I'd say this has to be the worst gen I have lived through. IMO the best gen was PS2/GC/Xbox as we were just being introduced to online play on consoles with voice chat, a healthy 3 way competition where Nintendo at least tried to keep pace to entice third parties, and generally a lot of creative and mid-tier games that suited a lot of different tastes. That was a 10/10 generation.



PS3/360/Wii gen was more like an 8/10- still a decent amount of creativity but I think this was the gen where publishers realized how much they could be making from online service and microtransactions. Couple that with ballooning budgets and I honestly think this was the turning point for monetization schemes and risk/averse development and publishing. Nintendo did really well by creating their own market and they haven't been the same since.



I don't have strong feelings about the PS4/Xbone/Switch gen which says a lot I suppose- 5/10.



Any other thoughts on this gen or recent generations?