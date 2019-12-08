Rate The Ref: Dan Miragliotta

How often does Dan Miragliotta get it right?

warning_crop_north.jpg

How often does Dan Miragliotta get it right? (Warnings, point deductions, separations, resets, stoppages, "protect the fighter," fairness, consistency, etc.)

Daleytakedown1.jpg


da19998c95f7cdc7793cba15e371164a_crop_exact.jpg


1171794271.jpg.0.jpg


Dan+Miragliotta+UFC+207+Nunes+v+Rousey+KBzRYWFQ4tUl.jpg


UFC_205_Mixed_Martial_Arts-ffe28-1518.jpg


GettyImages-1192614216-1024x683.jpg
 
Where is the 0 ?
Lost 210 bucks with 3 seconds left because of this mofo...
 
He fucked up 2 fights on the main card last night. I hope Dana gives him the Yamasaki treatment.
 
I gave it 7/10. I think he should have been closer to the action when the punch happened. He was in the wrong spot, he should have been on the other side. If rozen doesn’t walk off and he kept punching we’d have witnessed one of the most gruesome and disgusting finishes in the history of the sport, and on an ESPN broadcast that’s not what we’re looking for. They’d be mopping reems face up off the floor, and reem would have a permanently disfigured face. It took Dan WAY too long to get there
 
Also he should have taken a point to begin with in the struve fight. When a fighter is ahead and an illegal blow gets landed that clearly, you need to take a point: it’s not fair to ask a guy to keep fighting under those circumstances given that they just were given a disadvantage. Because the. Situations like last night come up, when it happens again, and you now have two consecutive fouls and the guy now looks like shit.
 
Dan was garbage around 10 years ago. He was fucking up left and right. He’s improved a lot since then and now is one of the decent refs. He had an off night last night.
 
While i agree with the sentiment that DM should of let the fight finish given the fact that the guy walked away after the punch and celebrated early, I try putting myself in his shoes, and watching a fighter go limp as Reem did, I empathize with him running in and stopping the fight even though he bounced up.

That being said, his awareness of the time left, and the other fighter walking away was poor given the circumstances
 
He's one of the most low iq guys I've seen reffing high profile fights. Complete meathead, he should have been the one fired not Yamasaki

UK13eNm.gif
 
Send an IG post to Reem and Dan

Tell them to step up...Nate Diaz style

Reem probably still makes 7 figures per fight
 
Easy there lol...

This isnt anime..
 
I chose 1/10 because there were no lower options..
 
I should say i am fine with the Reem stoppage but i'll take any chance i can to dig in Mirg's ass.
 
Oh yeah, I forgot he was the ref who also completely fucked up the Moose/Weidman fight, and called MVP a piece of shit after another bum starching.
 
Don’t forget this gem:
giphy.gif
 
