Rate The non Seattle 4

TeTe
Friends don't let friends get haircuts
Staff member
Senior Moderator
- Joined
- Apr 3, 2008
- Messages
- 70,753
- Reaction score
- 53,355
May as well.... And this is for bands from the same era as the Seattle 4, not necessarily fitting the grunge label.
Smashing Pumpkins
Stone Temple Pilots
Janes Addiction
Radiohead
Of course like PJ and non layne era of AIC there's more longevity... But im taking into account their work from the 90s
For me:
1. Smashing Pumpkins
2. STP
3. Radiohead
4. Janes
Siamese Dream is a top 5 favorite all time album for me. Even though PJ is my favorite all time band, Siamese Dream tops any PJ album
I realize there's other bands out there that could be listed but this is what I'm going with.
Smashing Pumpkins
Stone Temple Pilots
Janes Addiction
Radiohead
Of course like PJ and non layne era of AIC there's more longevity... But im taking into account their work from the 90s
For me:
1. Smashing Pumpkins
2. STP
3. Radiohead
4. Janes
Siamese Dream is a top 5 favorite all time album for me. Even though PJ is my favorite all time band, Siamese Dream tops any PJ album
I realize there's other bands out there that could be listed but this is what I'm going with.