Rate The non Seattle 4

May as well.... And this is for bands from the same era as the Seattle 4, not necessarily fitting the grunge label.

Smashing Pumpkins
Stone Temple Pilots
Janes Addiction
Radiohead

Of course like PJ and non layne era of AIC there's more longevity... But im taking into account their work from the 90s

For me:

1. Smashing Pumpkins
2. STP
3. Radiohead
4. Janes

Siamese Dream is a top 5 favorite all time album for me. Even though PJ is my favorite all time band, Siamese Dream tops any PJ album

I realize there's other bands out there that could be listed but this is what I'm going with.
 
1. Smashing Pumpkins
2. Radiohead
3. Stone Temple Pilots
4. JA
 
TeTe said:
You make a good point
Jane’s Addiction bridged the gap between the glam metal of the 80s and the alternative rock of the 90s. They sort of embody “alternative rock” to me.

My .02 on the others is, Radiohead is crazy talented, I just can’t get into them. I wish I could. I recognize their greatness though.

STP and Pumpkins aren’t in the universe of the above two. I do dig Billy Corgan on his podcast as an interviewer though, he’s really good.
 
Radiohead by miles although I wouldn't really consider them a grunge band at all.

Smashing Pumpkins
Jane's Addiction
STP
 
BFoe said:
Jane’s Addiction bridged the gap between the glam metal of the 80s and the alternative rock of the 90s. They sort of embody “alternative rock” to me.

My .02 on the others is, Radiohead is crazy talented, I just can’t get into them. I wish I could. I recognize their greatness though.

STP and Pumpkins aren’t in the universe of the above two. I do dig Billy Corgan on his podcast as an interviewer though, he’s really good.
Pixies were a bigger influence I think, at least on Nirvana.
 
Radiohead.
STP.
Hmmm, probably a tie between the Pumpkins and Jayne's. Corgan's voice sometimes really puts me off certain Pumpkins songs I may otherwise like, it's ok on something like Cherub Rock or Mayonnaise and then whiny on other songs.
 
Radiohead is overrated IMO but they still shit all over the other bands you mentioned.

Although in fairness to Janes addiction I've only heard 1 song of theirs.

Never liked anything from STP or Alice in chains. I liked one pumpkins song but hated their other music with a passion.
 
All these groups had to grow on me. None of them had dug into my brain in the 90’s. It took time. That said

Smashing Pumpkins
Jane’s Addiction
Radiohead
STP
 
I'm blanking on who the Seattle 4th is.

Nirvana
Pearl Jam
Soundgarden
?

Was it another sup pop band?
 
Satur9 said:
All these groups had to grow on me. None of them had dug into my brain in the 90’s. It took time. That said

Smashing Pumpkins
Jane’s Addiction
Radiohead
STP
Radio head definitely has to grow on me well after the 90s. I liked Janes but only knew a few songs from radio play in the 90s.

I liked the pumpkins from the onset though. I played the shit out of the STP purple album in 94.
 
TeTe said:
Radio head definitely has to grow on me well after the 90s. I liked Janes but only knew a few songs from radio play in the 90s.

I liked the pumpkins from the onset though. I played the shit out of the STP purple album in 94.
Pumpkins I did like the most back. Have you ever had a friend who was obsessed with a band and would play the ever loving shit out of? I did with a Pumpkins guy and it was annoying to listen to for years even though I enjoyed the mix of songs they’ve created. I traded someone in school an extra copy of Smells like Children I had for Mellon Collie. So I still liked them at least a bit even then.

Radio head is radio head… I have to be in the right mood for that.

STP had some good music, but just something about his voice never connected. And yes, I find it humorous to say that when placing Corgan at the #1 spot, but at least SP had such a differing mix of songs and styles that it made up for it. Being more a fan of weirdos in general, SP and JA had that mystique about them.
 
