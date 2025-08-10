  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Rate the "big fight feel" for Khamzat vs DDP. Biggest fight since __________________

On a scale of 1-10 how do you rank the big fight feel for Khamzat vs DDP?

When is the last time the UFC put on a fight that you felt was at this level of big fight feel?



For me its a 10 and I went back looking at every PPV main event back to the covid era and nothing was topping this for me. What do you guys say?
 
Conor vs Khabib was a 10.
DC vs Jones was a 9.

This is a 7 at best. Interesting match up but it doesn’t have the feel of a huge fight where things are personal and their is a grudge to really make things heated and more important than just a title fight.
 
Conor vs Khabib was a 10.
DC vs Jones was a 9.

This is a 7 at best. Interesting match up but it doesn’t have the feel of a huge fight where things are personal and their is a grudge to really make things heated and more important than just a title fight.
Those are both 10s you are right. Maybe this is a 9.5

7 I thought I was a harsh critic. If this is a 7 there hasn't been a 6 in the last 5 years
 
Those are both 10s you are right. Maybe this is a 9.5

7 I thought I was a harsh critic. If this is a 7 there hasn't been a 6 in the last 5 years
"interesting matchup"

guy is barely a fan of the sport..
 
I’ll give it a solid 8. It’s kinda crazy that it’s taken Khamzat so long to get here after fighting 3x in his first year in the UFC, but we’re finally here. This def has a big fight feel to me and I’m excited for it.
 
