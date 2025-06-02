Rate Poatan’s aura fizzle on a scale of 1-10

With a 10 being pillowface Ronda give me a reasonable number. Poatan was discussed as the biggest star on the roster and rising. Since losing in every aspect to Big Ank the man has turned into a crybaby and liar. He threatens to rage quit mma and lied about being hacked. There wasn’t a day a thread wasn’t made singing his praises. Now you would think the man disappeared off the earth. His fans are almost nonexistent. Rate that star fizzle. For example Izzy’s was a 5 because it was slow and gradual. This was one of the quickest fizzles I’ve ever seen. Not even sure he can sell big anymore. Cold world
 
As the champion of Ank fanboyism, really who gives a fuck about aura?

Poatan remains one of the most dangerous and feared fighters out there.

Ank wasnt afraid, and shut him down, but that doesnt erase all he was able to do before and what he could possibly do when he gets back in there. He aint getting any younger, but when he fought Jiri in the second fight on short notice, boy he knew EXACTLY how to cut him off, which he couldnt do in the first fight.

He can adapt, improve, and realize he has to take risks in order to stop the Owl-God.
 
All of the weird drama between these two fighters feels horribly contrived.
 
HHJ said:
He can adapt, improve, and realize he has to take risks in order to stop the Owl-God.
Why are we calling him the Owl? I'm down with it, I just want to know why lol.
 
Fuck an aura, Poatan made bank on the two Izzy fights, the two Jiri fights, and the Hill fight at UFC 300. This dude made some money.
 
Koro_11 said:
His stock plummeted for sure, but the most bizarre thing about it was all the weirdo nerds who are happy about it.
Not happy or sad. It was a plummet. Are you too sensitive to discuss? Did I hurt the she parts?
 
HHJ said:
As the champion of Ank fanboyism, really who gives a fuck about aura?

Poatan remains one of the most dangerous and feared fighters out there.

Ank wasnt afraid, and shut him down, but that doesnt erase all he was able to do before and what he could possibly do when he gets back in there. He aint getting any younger, but when he fought Jiri in the second fight on short notice, boy he knew EXACTLY how to cut him off, which he couldnt do in the first fight.

He can adapt, improve, and realize he has to take risks in order to stop the Owl-God.
Whe nobody cares anymore an aura plumnet in star and air of invincibility is serious.
 
