Rate Poatan’s aura fizzle on a scale of 1-10

Mind Mine
@Brown
Jul 19, 2021
- 3,735
- 3,198
With a 10 being pillowface Ronda give me a reasonable number. Poatan was discussed as the biggest star on the roster and rising. Since losing in every aspect to Big Ank the man has turned into a crybaby and liar. He threatens to rage quit mma and lied about being hacked. There wasn’t a day a thread wasn’t made singing his praises. Now you would think the man disappeared off the earth. His fans are almost nonexistent. Rate that star fizzle. For example Izzy’s was a 5 because it was slow and gradual. This was one of the quickest fizzles I’ve ever seen. Not even sure he can sell big anymore. Cold world