Rate my dinner thread

lakersfan45 said:
Okay this is the rules:
Rate my dinner on a scale
Of 26
View attachment 813372
tader Joe’s frozen rice with a terayaki sauce
Click to expand...
So you warmed up frozen fried rice from the supermarket? Was expecting something home-cooked; probably good because it is from TJ's, but 2/10 for effort
 
My gf (Chinese) makes traditional Shanghai style dishes from scratch, noodles and all. She will shop at 3-4 different markets until she's satisfied with the quality of ingredients. I

live in Thailand and I love quite a bit of thai food, but her cooking trumps anything I know here.

Unfortunately I only have a couple of janky pics that don't do the final presentation justice.

received_2681449488776880.jpeg Screenshot_20201109_125432_com.google.android.apps.photos.jpg
 
Trade Joe’s frozen section is utter shit, man. Whole Foods is where its at.
 
sissypunch said:
I’m in-between weight cuts ATM.

View attachment 813386
Click to expand...
EEMkyvAXsAYhKcP.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,457
Messages
56,391,581
Members
175,193
Latest member
bat123

Share this page

Back
Top