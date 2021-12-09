Movies Rate Gone Girl (2014)

My opinion on the film is

  • Total voters
    49
I Fusion I

I Fusion I

Everything you can imagine is real
@Brown
Joined
Dec 30, 2020
Messages
4,534
Reaction score
2,509


What did you think about the film?
 
Really well done. I found myself hating that blond bitch.


Plus we got to see these tits:
Emily-Ratajkowski-Perfect-Body-in-Tiny-Bikini-29.jpg
 
9, it was a great movie which nailed the book...which I couldn't put down.
The casting with Ben Affleck's smug guilty look and the fact I can't stand Rosamind Pike so she was perfect too. And who doesn't love Neil Patrick-Harris?

It was also cool that I kept my mouth shut reading the book when the twist came so it didn't spoil it for husband in the cinema.
 
Fedorgasm said:
Gone baby gone is better since it has twice the gone-ness.

But gone girl is good. I enjoyed it but never felt compelled to watch a second time
Click to expand...
Lmao I’ve watched gone baby gone a few times over the years and just rewatched that and rewatched gone girl. The ending of gone girl pissed me off so much.
 
Fedorgasm said:
Gone baby gone is better since it has twice the gone-ness.

But gone girl is good. I enjoyed it but never felt compelled to watch a second time
Click to expand...

They're kinda different films, the whole TV and medias aspect isn't in Gone Baby Gone which is a good film.
 
It was a C-level film. I enjoyed it though. I bought the soundtrack, too.

Thinking about Fincher films, it’s probably somewhere in the middle.
 
Great, great film

Seen it many times and I have it on Blu-ray.
 
Fucking loved it when I first watched it in the theater, but I can't sit through it again, for some reason. Once the mystery is up, it doesn't quite have that replay value of awesome quotes and moments.

If you haven't seen it, though - I highly recommend it.
 
I just started reading the book. I'm about 70 pages in, and I don't know why, but I am bored. It's just not hooking me. Perhaps it's because I already know all the twists and whatnot, but last night I pushed through about 40 pages before bed and it was a chore. I ended up setting it down and picking up another book and much more easily fell into that one.

Does the Gone Girl book pick up at some point or am I just jaded from the movie? (Normally I don't have a problem with movie novelizations. I actually enjoy them. I know the movie is based on this book, but something about this one isn't doing it for me)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

GoodBadHBK
  • Poll Poll
Movies Favourite Action Film of 2014
Replies
6
Views
212
Batjester
Batjester

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,261,702
Messages
57,112,873
Members
175,546
Latest member
Couch_Gambler

Share this page

Back
Top