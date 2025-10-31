Media Rate Gable Steveson's striking (13 second KO)

I like how he stiffened him up real good.

Also what are the rules lol, I watched some of the fights from that event and it seems GnP is alloed but only for a few seconds? Although the amount of GnP seemed to differ fight to fight
 
Has power and fast hands, if he can get to a good level to survive or be a threat standing up he will do just fine on MMA.

Also, the vertical jump over the ropes looked impressive for a short heavy guy.

Yeah, they allow some GnP but only if initiated from a knockdown, they allow elbows too, i just finished watching this morning, their events have been fun for the most part, and just like MMA got the other Buffer brother, they got the other Anik brother, lol.
 
Yeah I got that you weren't allowed to drag someone to the ground and GnP it was just the length of the GnP that seemed very inconsistent, some guys had to take way more of a hammering than ohers lol
 
Well there isn't much to rate. It was a sloppy performance on both sides imo. However, it does show that Steveson at least has power. I'm thinking he has potential to be a future HW champ, but it's not necessarily evident by anything he has done outside of wrestling yet.
 
Imprsssive ? That was 3’ and super easy
 
