Yeah, they allow some GnP but only if initiated from a knockdown, they allow elbows too, i just finished watching this morning, their events have been fun for the most part, and just like MMA got the other Buffer brother, they got the other Anik brother, lol.I like how he stiffened him up real good.
Also what are the rules lol, I watched some of the fights from that event and it seems GnP is alloed but only for a few seconds? Although the amount of GnP seemed to differ fight to fight
Has power and fast hands, if he can get to a good level to survive or be a threat standing up he will do just fine on MMA.
Also, the vertical jump over the ropes looked impressive for a short heavy guy.
Has power and fast hands, if he can get to a good level to survive or be a threat standing up he will do just fine on MMA.
