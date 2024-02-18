Rate 298

I'm here for my usual "rate this ppv" thread. It's my own scientific process to see how fast the UFC is dying and I need your help, compadres.

For me 298 was meh, they had some bright spots but overall I'd give it a 6 or 7. This only confirms that the UFC is in fact on his deathbed, it's only time before they're taken off of life support.

 
7/10

average PPV


(yes the average ppv is a 7 and not a 5, most pay per views are good atleast where as 5 would be just okay. the scale of 1-10 is meant to measure how much i enjoyed the card, I enjoyed the card 7 out of 10 which is how much I enjoy most cards.)
 
The fact that UFC events have been so lackluster and dull lately really bolstered how this event was perceived. It was good but should be the standard quality for UFC PPVs considering they have the gall to charge people a hundred bucks.
 
VonSupervillain said:
The fact that UFC events have been so lackluster and dull lately really bolstered how this event was perceived. It was good but should be the standard quality for UFC PPVs considering they have the gall to charge people a hundred bucks.
Click to expand...
Facts, I agree 100%, well said.
 
7/10 is fair.

I enjoyed Whittaker/Costa fight and I enjoyed Hernandez winning and the main event was a nice finish.

Neal vs Garry was crap, didn't enjoy the fight, circles the whole fight, every round was on loop. The WMMA fights in the prelims were dreadful, the HW fight was actually good, usually they are sloppy but I felt like it was pretty good, the Zhang KO was nice too. The first few opening prelim fights were boring
 
8/10 as everyone said is reasonable.

The Garry fight was pretty lackluster and most of the prelims were just okay.
 
