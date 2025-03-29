Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 36,556
- Reaction score
- 49,730
First time seeing this film.
Really enjoyed it.
Love the concept of the rats being able to interact with humans in a intimate way.
A lot of funny moments in the film.
And it captures the atmosphere and the feeling of Paris, France.
It actually makes me want to go there.
I give this about a 9.
