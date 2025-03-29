Movies Ratatouille is an incredibly fun movie

Rate the film.

  • 10 - Masterpiece.

  • 9

  • 8

  • 7

  • 6

  • 5 - Mediocre.

  • 4

  • 3

  • 2

  • 1

  • 0 - Abysmal.

  • I've never seen the film. But I'd love to see it.

  • I've never seen the film and have no interest.

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
First time seeing this film.

Really enjoyed it.

Love the concept of the rats being able to interact with humans in a intimate way.

A lot of funny moments in the film.

And it captures the atmosphere and the feeling of Paris, France.

It actually makes me want to go there.

I give this about a 9.

 
