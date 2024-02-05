Media Rashad: Strickland had already lost in advance, got put in another role during build-up

Unheralded Truth

Famously, Strickland has been the hammer in public speaking affairs with entertaining and quick-witted trash talk, showing no remorse. But according to Evans, du Plessis flipped the script
at their pre-fight presser. Evans, a well-equipped mental warfare artist in his prime, noticed that Strickland wasn't prepared for being on the receiving end of a verbal attack:

“I felt like the turning point of it all was him visibly being upset behind what Dricus was saying to him. When you have to fight somebody, the fight is fought on many different facets. You agreed to fight.
So if I can say something to you, disturb you to get you to become a little bit unhinged, I'll do that. And when it was Dricus being able to do that to Sean Strickland, Sean Strickland moved into a
different role. So when it got done back to him and he started to react like that, that was the first sign that things may not go his way on fight night.”

Evans feels that those comments rented space inside of Strickland’s mind and played a factor in the former champ’s state of mind heading into the fight:

“In a sense, where there's some kind of abuse, maybe physically, maybe even emotionally speaking, and who knows what else. But there's that abuse there. When you have that system of abuse,
there's certain characters that play different roles. And sometimes you can run across a person in life that reminds you of somebody who played a certain role in your abuse, that you had growing up.
So maybe Dricus displayed like one of those kids who had all that Strickland didn’t have, one of those rich kids. Who knows what the case may be, but it brought out a different side of Sean Strickland,
one that put him in a role of emotion, which we have never really seen.”

Source: https://www.givemesport.com/new-theory-emerges-reason-sean-stricklands-loss-dricus-du-plessis/
 
This might be the dumbest shit I've read in a while. Legitimately. Which says a lot considering I've read a plenty of threads posted on the boards lately, lol.
 
No wonder he made that weird face on all of Buff's pillows.​

Betcha, before Shad typed that BS, he told Tito to "hold my beer".
 
Substance Abuse said:
This might be the dumbest shit I've read in a while. Legitimately. Which says a lot considering I've read a plenty of threads posted on the boards lately, lol.
I'm scared of what my next one is gonna be.
HE LOST GET OVER IT. Cope just like you have to cop with everything else youre wrong about in life (and I'd bet that's a lot consider the shit y'all think is right on these boards).
 
He deffo went on a trip while explainign that, however Sean was affected by the counter trash talk to the point he asked for it all to stop.
 
