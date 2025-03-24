  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Rashad Evans is a flat earther

Well that's Rashad off the christmas card list. I'm gonna burn my team rashad tuf tapout shorts...
 
That's unfortunate. Is flat Earth the modern day Scientology? A crazy idea that tons of people believe in but sane people don't understand how it's getting a lot of traction.
 
Nah not Sugar

I find that hard to believe. I think dude got an economics degree from Michigan State.

I recall him appearing pretty sharp.
 
rear naked ankle pick said:
If it wasnt we would all fall in space
Click to expand...
yo mi nuh kno yuh was a flatty too rnap good fi u good fi wi

ZnFFZy8yMDAuZ2lm.gif
 
GrantB13 said:
That's unfortunate. Is flat Earth the modern day Scientology? A crazy idea that tons of people believe in but sane people don't understand how it's getting a lot of traction.
Click to expand...

I think it's rooted in Christianity, Rampage said he believes what the bible says, and that the earth is flat I suppose
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,261,128
Messages
57,075,226
Members
175,527
Latest member
Dagoberto

Share this page

Back
Top